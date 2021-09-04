Georgia Captains Announced for Matchup with Clemson

The Georgia Bulldogs have officially released their captains for their season opener against Clemson.

It's gameday for the Georgia Bulldogs as they are set to take on the Clemson Tigers in Charlotte, North Carolina. And the captains have been announced for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldog captains are quarterback JT Daniels, running back James Cook, and inside linebacker Nakobe Dean.

None of these are shocking. Daniels is the face of Georgia’s program at the moment, and he will be one of the most important players in the game.

Cook comes as a bit of a surprise, but it is understandable. He chose to return for his senior season in hopes of pursuing a national title and elevating his NFL draft standing.

The staff has been impressed with Cook’s work ethic over the last several years, and that should culminate this season. Saturday will be the first time in a while that fans will be able to see Cook, as he missed the bowl game last season due to the passing of his father.

Dean is arguably the best player on this loaded Georgia defense this year. He has drawn comparisons to former Georgia inside linebacker Roquan Smith, who went on to be the No. 8 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

That is a lofty comparison, but Dean has done his best to live up to it over the past few years. He is technically sound and has become one of the most explosive players on this Georgia defense. Dean is just another example of why inside linebackers all around the country should seriously consider Georgia because at the moment there aren’t many inside linebackers coaches better than Glenn Schuman.

