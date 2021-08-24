Carson Beck Continues to be the Talk of Camp

The Georgia quarterback room is filled to the brim with players that have high name recognition. JT Daniels is entering his second season with the Dawgs, and whether it is Heisman hype or NIL deals, his name is leading headlines around the country.

Freshman Brock Vandergriff came into Georgia as one of the top quarterback recruits in the country and is a constant source of attention and speculation. Stetson Bennett remains a favorite among fans for his personality and hard work.

With all the competition in the room, it would be seemingly impossible for a player to breakout, but redshirt freshman quarterback Carson Beck is doing just that. Reports from camp indicate that Beck is tearing it up, impressing both coaches and his teammates.

Until now, Beck has flown under the radar during his time in Athens. A true freshman last year, Beck was one of the players most impacted by the absence of spring practice. Following the surprise departure of Jamie Newman before last season, many fans expected Beck’s name to come up in the competition for the starting role, but it did not.

Beck was in the background while Stetson Bennett and D’Wan Mathis battled it out in camp and on the field. When JT Daniels took the starting job and Vandargriff enrolled early, some fans even speculated that Beck might be looking to transfer.

Becks play this offseason has stopped that speculation in its tracks. Reports from spring practice have started quiet rumors that Beck looked like a completely different player than he did last season. Fall camp has flamed those rumors into a blaze, and many fans expect Beck to have a stranglehold on the backup job this season.

This comeback should come as no surprise to those that have followed Beck’s career. Beck was a top-rated prospect out of Mandarin High School in Jacksonville. He collected the Mr. Football award for the state of Florida on the way to leading Mandarin to a state championship in 2018. His work so far this offseason has shown his status as a recruit was well deserved, but as the season approaches, Beck will have to continue to impress if he wants to gain a leg up in expected quarterback competition next year.

