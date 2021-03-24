Channing Tindall - "There are no true Starters"

Inside linebacker Channing Tindall had a quote in his Tuesday press conference that personifies what the Georgia Bulldogs are striving for.

In his press conference with reporters, Tuesday afternoon inside linebacker Channing Tindall was asked what opportunities have arisen in camp for him with linebacker Nakobe Dean being out.

His response was simple yet perfect:

"One thing I learned as soon as I got to college here, there are no true starters ever. Week to week, even practice to practice, whoever is doing well in practice that's who is going to rise above. It just depends on how you're doing in practice, executing plays and taking it day by day. There's truly no guy favored. Everything is recorded, everything is looked at. Whatever you do, you do with a purpose."

Tindall isn't slated to be starting at inside linebacker this fall, not as of now at least. Those responsibilities will likely be tasked to Dean and fellow linebacker Quay Walker based on last year's rotations. Though this spring, with Dean out, he's got his best chance yet to earn substantial playing time in 2021.

Tindall is entering his senior season and has played quite a bit of football at this point despite never being labeled a starter. He played in all 14 games as a true freshman in 2018 and has appeared in 21 of the last 24 games since.

At the very least in 2021, Tindall will be the third linebacker on the depth chart, and if recent history shows us anything at Georgia, the third linebacker is still going to get a large portion of playing time.

In 2019, Nakobe Dean was labeled as the third linebacker on the depth chart, playing behind Monty Rice and Tae Crowder. Dean played in all 14 games and made 25 tackles as a true freshman.

In 2020, Quay Walker was the rotational linebacker for Georgia and finished fourth on the team in tackles with 43 stops.

One thing is for sure when Tindall is on the field he provides a source of speed at the linebacker position for Georgia and a serious ability to rush the passer. In limited play a season ago, Tindall had 4.0 sacks.

