Tyler Simmons Signed by Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed former Georgia football receiver Tyler Simmons on Friday after he impressed at UGA's Pro Day.

Former Georgia football receiver Tyler Simmons joined an NFL roster on Friday.

Simmons participated in Georgia's Pro Day earlier this week and managed to attract the attention of the Pittsburgh Steelers. The AFC North franchise signed Simmons on Friday.

Pittsburgh gives Simmons a second shot at the NFL after his first was hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic canceled UGA's Pro Day last year and Simmons went undrafted.

The Houston Texans signed him as an undrafted free agent and he remained with the team through the summer before being cut. Simmons spent two weeks on the Texans' practice squad before they released him. Simmons didn't sign with another squad during the 2020 season.

Simmons wasn't a statistical juggernaut at Georgia. In four seasons, he accumulated 658 yards of offense and five touchdowns. He's most known for a blocked punt in the 2018 National Championship Game that was overturned by a bad offside penalty.

What Simmons lacks in numbers, he makes up for with athleticism. He's fast and agile, and he has good size for a receiver at 6-foot-1 and 201 pounds. Simmons is the kind of athlete most NFL coaches believe they can develop into a reliable professional player.

