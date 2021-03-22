Quarterbacks and Receivers Finding Extra Time to Build Chemistry

Georgia's quarterbacks and receivers took time before the spring practice season to throw and catch together.

Spring practice has just begun, but Georgia football's quarterbacks and wide receivers have already been hard at work together.

The Bulldogs couldn't hold any organized practices until starting spring camp, but that didn't stop the players. Head coach Kirby Smart said he saw JT Daniels, George Pickens, and other quarterbacks and receivers holding private practice sessions before spring camp began.

Smart praised all of the players involved, but he specifically mentioned Quarterback J.T. Daniels calling him a "really good leader."

Daniels didn't get a chance to build a strong relationship with his receivers last year because of his late transfer, the COVID-19 pandemic and being injured. He's taking full advantage of every moment he's able to spend with the receivers.

They just like to go in there and throw," Smart said. "We get a lot of football time with our players to walk through and they'll choose to go throw on their own. Those wideouts really enjoy it and embrace it. Carson [Beck], Brock [Vandagriff], J.T., and Stetson [Bennett] all of those guys have been out there to throw on their own."

Those private sessions should make a difference this season. Georgia is making a transition to a more pass-heavy, explosive offense organized by offensive coordinator Todd Monken. The pandemic kept Georgia from implementing his style before the season began.

Smart noted that this is the most experienced offense of his tenure as head coach. He went as far as saying the team is "ahead offensively," a stark contrast to previous years. The Bulldogs had new starters at quarterback, receiver, tight end and running back in 2020. An exodus of receivers put Georgia's offense behind in 2019.

We're a lot different offensively, they're doing things they didn't do until maybe halfway through the season last year," Smart said. "We've got some young wideouts swimming, we've got some experienced wideouts that are still swimming because they're trying to learn multiple positions. "Last year we weren't able to be very mobile because Jermaine Burton learned one position. We're trying to get Jermaine to learn both sides. He was the 'Z' last year, he needs to be the 'Z' and the 'X.' There are just so many little things that they're so much further ahead as far as knowledge."

