Christmas Wish List for Georgia Football

Brooks Austin

'Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the Classic City, the Georgia Football faithful waited patiently for their Christmas wish list to come true. 

So, Santa Kirby didn't deliver on priority present #1, a National Title. There's still plenty left on the list that will leave you filled with that jolly holiday spirit. Presents like some of the nation's top talents, a festive flip of top commits, and much more. 

1.) Ringo, Washington, and Evans

It's been the talk of the Georgia fan base  for quite some time now. Three of the nation's top-15 players. All three have reportedly turned in LOIs to their future schools and all three are awaiting their respective All-American games to announce their decision publicly. Though, that hasn't stopped crystal ball predictions from rolling in for the Dawgs on all three fronts. 

We here at the Bulldog Maven feel very strongly that all-three presents will be beneath the tree, though you're going to have to wait a few weeks to open them. 

2.) A Festive Flip of a Top Commit

Matt Luke's arrival in Athens has already proven to be the perfect hire for Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs. He has managed to protect the commitment and signings of all but one big fella in the 2020 class, and despite the rumblings surrounding Broderick Jones we have reason to believe the staff feels comfortable about their positioning with the 5-star out of Lithonia. 

However, Luke's hiring could provide Georgia an opportunity to flip a few of Ole Miss's top commits. Commits like Daran Branch who originally chose to play for Luke there at Ole Miss. And though McKinnley Jackson never fully committed to Ole Miss, the Mississippi product was leaning towards the Rebels. Now with Luke at Georgia, things have backed off a bit. 

USATSI_13763369
ILB, Monty Rice

3.) Jake Fromm, Richard LeCounte, and Monty Rice Return

Despite what some Georgia fans will tell you, nothing will derail the 2020 Georgia Football season faster than Jake Fromm departing for the NFL Draft and foregoing his senior season. It would leave Smart with the lone options of trotting either a true freshman in Carson Beck out there, a redshirt freshman in D'Wan Mathis, or Stetson Bennett. All of whom have never started a D1 college game. Or else, he's left to fully exhaust the transfer portal. All of those scenarios are considerably worse options that #11’s return.

It should go without saying how much LeCounte and Rice mean to the Georgia defense that broke a litany of records this season. Having both return for their senior seasons would cushion the blow from the loss of seniors like J.R. Reed, Tyler Clark, and Tae Crowder.

4.) A Sugar Bowl Win

Despite how much I have been told that "If it ain't the CFP, it don't matter to me," I am still of the belief that New Years' Day bowl games matter. Winning matters. Having the momentum heading into the offseason and finishing out the recruiting period strong matters. Especially when you consider that this game is likely to feature a lot of the young and prospering talent that will take over next season. 

5.) A healthy and trouble-free offseason

250. That is the number of days between January 1st and September 7th. Can the Georgia football team remain healthy and out of trouble in those 250 days? We know they will be working hard to become bigger, faster, and stronger in the offseason. We know Coach Sinclair is one of the best in the business. 

Can Georgia be fortunate enough to avoid a major injury through the offseason and into spring ball? Can they avoid having to remove a player from the roster for misbehavior or misconduct like they had to do last offseason? Those are two gifts that all Dawg fans should be asking for first and foremost!

A healthy and drama free offseason, combined with some key returns, roster development, and a strong finish in recruiting will make for a Merry Christmas, Happy New Year, and maybe even a 2020 National Championship.

