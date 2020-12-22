Georgia vs. Cincinnati Series History

Georgia and Cincinnati meet for just the third time ever on New Year's Day in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

Yes, Georgia and Cincinnati have a shared history worth talking about.

The Bulldogs and Bearcats have only met twice in the 125-plus-year history of both programs, but each game was very important.

Georgia's first meeting against Cincinnati took place in the middle of the 1942 season. Both squads entered Cincinnati's Nippert Stadium undefeated. Georgia was 5-0 and ranked No. 2 in the nation. Cincinnati was 4-0 and hadn't yet cracked the top 10, though the Bearcats already had a notable win against Ohio.

Cincinnati was a bit of a trap game for Georgia. The Bulldogs met No. 3 Alabama just one week later in Grant Field. However, Georgia, led by eventual Heisman Trophy winner Frank Sinkwich, took care of business by beating the Bearcats 35-13. As for that meeting with Alabama, Sinkwich led a second-half comeback to win 21-10.

The Bulldogs went on to finish the year 11-1, won the Rose Bowl, and claimed the SEC Championship and consensus National Championship. Cincinnati didn't crumble after the loss. Tennessee was the only other team to beat the Bearcats in 1942. Cincinnati ended the year 8-2.

Georgia and Cincinnati met again 34 years later in 1976, this time in Athens. Both squads had just one loss on their records. Georgia entered ranked No. 7 with a 6-1 record, its only blemish was a 21-17 loss to Ole Miss. Cincinnati brought a No. 20 ranking and 5-1 record into Sanford Stadium.

Once again, Cincinnati was a trap game for Georgia. The following week the Bulldogs played No. 10 Florida in Jacksonville's Gator Bowl. Just like in 1942, Georgia took care of business. The Bulldog's veer offense, led by quarterback Ray Goff and running back Kevin McLee, defeated Cincinnati 31-17.

The parallels with the 1942 season don't end there. Georgia trailed Florida at halftime 27-13. Aided by the Gators' infamous "fourth-and-dumb" gaffe, the Bulldogs came back to win 42-27. Georgia ended the year as SEC champions with a 10-2 record. Cincinnati lost to No. 6 Maryland the following week, but ended the year 8-3.

Now, 44 years later, Georgia and Cincinnati meet once again and the stakes are even higher. The Bulldogs are 7-2, the Bearcats are 9-0 American Conference Champions and both squads are ranked in the top 10.

Even though this meeting is the last game of the season, Cincinnati is still a trap game. The Bearcats have nothing to lose, while Georgia is in a lesser bowl game than what it had hoped. Will the Bearcats catch Georgia looking ahead to 2021?

Or will the Bulldogs stay focused to pick up a victory just like in 1942 and 1976?