Everything You Need to Know About Georgia vs Clemson

It was a long offseason, and Gameday is finally here for the Georgia Bulldogs.

GET UP!

It's Gameday for the Georgia Bulldogs in Charlotte, North Carolina as they are set to take on the Clemson Tigers in primetime at 7:30 on ABC.

It's the most highly anticipated season-opening matchup in decades for the Dawgs and we've got you covered here on Dawgs Daily.

It was a long offseason. With injuries to major contributors like George Pickens in spring practice and multiple starters going out during fall camp, though there are still plenty of reasons to be excited about this game between No. 3 Clemson and No. 5 Georgia.

Georgia has plenty of questions heading into this game, particularly the injury report, which doesn't exactly look great.

Injury Report:

WR George Pickens (Knee) - OUT

WR Dominick Blaylock (Knee) - OUT

TE Darnell Washington (Foot) - OUT

DB Tykee Smith (Foot) - OUT

OL Warren Ericson (Hand) - Limited, Available

DB Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - Probable

WR Arian Smith (Toe) - IN

TE John FitzPatrick (Knee) - IN

WR Kearis Jackson (Knee) - IN

WR Jermaine Burton (Ankle) - IN

How to Watch

You can watch the matchup LIVE on FuboTV streaming on all of the available platforms.

As well as ABC and ESPN with coverage beginning at 7:30 EST.

Weather Report

A high of 86 degrees in Charlotte tomorrow, with the game time temperature projected to be 77 degrees come kickoff with no rain appearing on the forecast.

A muggy, but a perfect night for football to start the season.

Betting Odds

Though the gambling lines opened with Clemson favored by 4.5 points, the line has been bet down all the way to 3.0, leading most to believe that the public money is on the Bulldogs.

