Clemson Scouting Report: Where Georgia's Advantage Lies Upfront

Throughout fall camp, we will be showing what to expect from the Tigers, where Georgia matches up best, and where they might struggle. To kick the series off, we’ll examine the most significant weakness on Clemson’s team and the area where the Dawgs should have the most success, the Clemson offensive line.

Traditionally teams have used the first game of the season to ease their player into the season, but in the past decade, that trend has changed. Week One now is the weekend for big out-of-conference matchups to happen, and Georgia is no exception. The Dawgs start their season off against one of the best teams in the country, the Clemson Tigers.

Overview

Clemson will be breaking in two new members of its offensive line in the Week One game against Georgia. Last year’s starting left tackle Jackson Carman, will be replaced by last year’s starter at right tackle junior #71 Jordan McFadden. Hunter Rayburn will replace center last year's Cade Stewart, and #64 Walker Parks will replace McFadden and the right tackle spot.

Offensive line play has never been a strength of the Clemson offense. Fortunately for them, the offensive system they run does not require elite offensive play to be successful. Misdirection is a hallmark of Clemson’s run blocking schemes, and it allows them to create better angles for their offensive line to block the first and second-level defenders and wider running lanes for their backs.

Strengths

When watching tape on Clemson’s offense, one of the things that stands out the most is the athleticism of the offensive line. While they aren’t the largest offensive line in college football, they move extremely well for players their size. This athleticism allows them to climb to the second level quickly and get out to the perimeter to block on screens. Their athleticism, combined with the misdirection they use to confuse defenses, allows them to be very effective when they pull offensive linemen.

Weaknesses

The biggest weakness along the Clemson offensive line, and perhaps the entire team, is its interior. While they return both of their guards, both players would have to make massive leaps to reach the same caliber of play as the rest of the line. In watching the tape, there were numerous plays where they made mental mistakes, missed blocks, and displayed poor pass protection techniques.

Best Matchup

Overall, Georgia’s defensive front matches up well against Clemson’s offensive line. On the perimeter, Nolan Smith and Adam Anderson will be facing one of the best matchups of their careers, Smith in particular. Smith’s greatest weakness is his length, and at times, he has struggled against offensive linemen that can use their long arms to keep him out of their bodies. Clemson’s left tackle does not have the length to make that a factor.

However, the best matchup for Georgia is along the interior offensive line. The best unit on the Georgia defense is the interior defensive line. Stars Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt both returned for their final season for the Dawgs and are also joined by sophomore Jalen Carter, who is poised for a breakout season following a solid freshman campaign. They will be facing the weakest link along the Clemson offensive line and should be able to wreak havoc in the middle of the field. This mismatch should disrupt the timing of the Clemson offense and create pressure for Clemson’s first-year starter at QB, D.J. Uiagalelei.

