Who is Dillon Bell? Set to Commit Monday Evening

Georgia Football had yet another successful weekend hosting visits from players from all across the country, including wide receiver Dillon Bell. So who is he, and what would he bring to Georgia.

It doesn't take too long to connect the dots in college football recruiting if you are looking for the right thing.

Perhaps it's a cryptic tweet from a player, some even look too far into the Instagram photos or bios of prospects. Though there's nothing more telling than a prospect announcing a commitment date immediately following a recruiting weekend at a prominent program like Georgia.

That's exactly what happened this weekend with wide receiver Dillon Bell. A Houston, Texas native that made his way to Athens this weekend and before he even made it home to Houston announced via his social media feeds he'd be making his commitment announcement Monday at 7 PM CDT.

So, who exactly is Dillon Bell? And what does he bring to a college football roster?

At 6'2, 205 pounds, Bell fits the modern mold for dynamic wide receiver weapons on the college and professional level. In today's game, it's nice to be 6'5 and possess extreme physical traits. Though if you look through on the NFL level, there's a story unfolding in terms of the physical make-up of dominant wide receivers.

Stefon Diggs - 6'0, 191 pounds

DeAndre Hopkins - 6'1, 212 pounds

Justin Jefferson - 6'1, 202 pounds

Calvin Ridley - 6'1, 190 pounds

Davante Adams - 6'1, 215 pounds.

Do you notice the trend? The 6'4 Randy Moss's of the world are seemingly no more. With the way in which the game is officiated today, the priority has shifted more towards space creation. In other words, the receivers that are best in and out of their breaks become the threats today. Add on top of that an ability to run after the catch, and you've got a dynamic threat on the outside.

Well, that's exactly what Dillon Bell brings to the table. He's an efficient route runner with an ability to make explosive plays after the catch.

