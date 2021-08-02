Weekend in Review: UGA Finishes Summer Recruiting Period Strong

The College Football world saw their final recruiting stretch come to a close this weekend, and the UGA coaching staff finished with a bang.

The University of Georgia football program, like all college football programs, terribly missed the ability to host prospects on campus during the NCAA recruiting dead period that was put in place due to COVID-19.

At the start of June, when the NCAA lifted the dead period, Georgia saw north of 200 student-athletes within the first week on campus. Now, as the closing stretch of the summer recruiting period nears prior to fall camp opening up next week, Georgia is sending out the summer with their annual cookout weekend, and all signs indicate Georgia hit a home run in the closing stretch of the summer recruiting period.

Dillon Bell

Following his second visit to the University of Georgia in as many months, Houston native and wide receiver in the 2022 class, Dillon Bell announced that he would be making his commitment known Monday evening. All signs point to Georgia landing the Texas product, a direct indication of the successful recruiting trip to Athens.

A Water Balloon Fight?

A water balloon fight broke out in the indoor practice facility and some of Georgia's coaches appeared to be the primary culprits of the fun.

Georgia's recruiting prowess over the last several years can be attributed to a long list of factors. Whether it be the winning culture that has been established under head coach Kirby Smart or the dedication from the athletic administration in Athens to the necessary funding required for recruiting success.

Though one of the most heavily talked about contributing factors is the visits to campus themselves, something that Georgia has missed dearly during the 16-month dead period.

In-State Targets Making Their Way to Athens

Georgia missed out on one of the top in-state targets to USC in defensive end Mykel Williams. The Columbus, Georgia native committed to the Trojans back on June 15th to the surprise of many. Though despite the commitment, Georgia is still actively recruiting the 6'5 edge rusher. According to sources, Williams was back on campus this week as well.

Williams wasn't the only in-state target that made his way back to Athens this weekend either. Former Georgia commit, Deyon "Smoke" Bouie arrived on campus this weekend as well. Bouie de-committed from the 2022 class back in June following a weekend visit to Texas A&M.

Jaheim Singletary

Perhaps the biggest story of the recruiting weekend was a player who wasn't in town, but rather shook up the recruiting board across the country. Cornerback Jaheim Singletary had been committed to Ohio State for the better part of seven months and re-opened his recruitment process on Sunday. The elite defender has been linked to Miami and Georgia already since re-opening things.

You May Also Like

Kirby Smart Updates Status of Dominick Blaylock

WATCH: Kirby Smart SEC Media Day Press Conference

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI