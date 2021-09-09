Former Georgia Coach to be Honored by University

Former Georgia football head coach Mark Richt will be honored at halftime of the Missouri game the school announced today.

"We are so appreciative of all of Coach Richt's contributions to the University of Georgia," Brooks said. "His impact on Georgia football, the Athletic Association and the Athens community is immeasurable. We are thrilled we are able to honor him at Sanford Stadium this season."



Richt's 145-51 overall record in 15 seasons at UGA ranks him 10th on the all-time winningest SEC coach list. The Bulldogs had an 85-40 SEC record during his tenure and made five appearances in SEC Championship games, winning twice in 2002 and 2005. Richt, a two-time SEC Coach of the Year honoree, led Georgia to nine bowl game wins, with two Sugar Bowl victories in 2002 and 2007.

This summer, Mark Richt announced that he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

"I have been waddling around lately and people have asked me what's wrong. I've decoded to tell everyone at the same time. I have been diagnosed with Parkinson's. Truthfully I look at is as momentary light affliction compared to the future glory in heaven. Thank you Jesus for promising us a future blessing of a glorified body that has no sin and no disease. In the meantime I am going to enjoy the blessings that I do have. See you on the ACCNetwork!"

Richt coached in Athens for 15 seasons (2001-2015) before being dismissed from his duties. Georgia then hired Alabama defensive coordinator and former UGA safety Kirby Smart to be the next head coach.

Richt's coaching career wouldn't stop there as he was later announced as the head coach at Miami. He served as the Hurricanes head coach from 2015-2018 before retiring and accepting a role on the ACC Network.

