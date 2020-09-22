Defensive Players to Watch vs. Arkansas

At long last, the 2020 Georgia football season is upon us.

The Bulldogs enter the season with one of the deepest and most talented defenses in the nation. Despite Arkansas's lowly stature in the SEC West, their offense isn't to be taken lightly. Former Florida quarterback Fileipe Franks pilots an offense with several solid receivers.

The Razorbacks are going to test Georgia's defense, but the Bulldogs should be up to the challenge. Here are a few players likely to have outstanding performances this Saturday.

Azeez Ojulari - Edge

Arkansas has a solid quarterback and talented receivers, but it doesn't yet have a signature Sam Pittman offensive line. That's what Georgia's pass rush, led by Azeez Ojulari, is going to prey on.

Ojulari is coming off an impressive redshirt freshman season. However, he was omitted from the coaches All-SEC teams. Ojulari is going to remind everyone why he is a rising star in the SEC this Saturday. Expect to see #13 around Franks early and often.

Nakobe Dean - Linebacker

If Monty Rice is the proven star in Georgia's second level, Nakobe Dean is the rising star. The nation is going to get to see that star rise this Saturday. Dean is a true do-it-all linebacker primed for every situation and scenario. He's not leaving the field for any reason this fall.

Dean is going to make plays all over the field from sideline-to-sideline; passing plays and running plays; backfield and downfield. The announcers will likely get tired of calling his name, but Georgia fans won't get tired of seeing him.

Tyrique Stevenson - Star

Arkansas has some good receivers, but Georgia's corners should have them handled. The interesting matchup is the Razorbacks slot receiver Treylon Burks against Tyrique Stevenson. We expect Mark Webb to get the "start" at the STAR position, but knowing Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendall Briles' background, they will likely be spread out and throwing the football. Which means Stevenson will be playing the primary role on Saturday on later downs.

We also fully expect Arkansas to be put into numerous passing situations, leading to Stevenson partaking in coverage, which will likely end in a major impact being made by No. 7.

