David Goldman/AP/Shutterstock

Sam Pittman, a former assistant coach at Arkansas, will be the next head football coach for the Razorbacks, the school announced Sunday.

Pittman was the assistant head coach, offensive line coach and recruiting coordinator at Arkansas from 2013–15 before joining Kirby Smart at Georgia. Most recently, Pittman had been the associate head coach and offensive line coach at Georgia and he is considered one of the best recruiters and offensive line coaches in the SEC.

"Excited to OFFICIALLY announce Sam Pittman as our new Head Football Coach,” Yurachek wrote on Twitter. “Great days ahead for the Hogs with Sam and Jamie as a part of the Razorback family again! #OneRazorback”

In recent years, Pittman has worked on building one of the best offensive lines in college football. In 2018, he helped the Bulldogs sign the top two guards in the ESPN 300. Last year, Georgia signed the No. 1 center in Clay Webb as well. Since 2013, eight players that Pittman has coached have been drafted, including two first round picks, and four of his players have earned either All-America and/or All-SEC status.

The 58-year-old Pittman has also coached at Tennessee, North Carolina and Northern Illinois, among other schools.

Pittman is replacing Chad Morris, who was fired on Nov. 10 after failing to win an SEC game in just over one season with the school.

The Razorbacks ended the season 2–10 and have had a losing record in each of their last three years.