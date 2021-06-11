Veteran WR Enters the Portal

Wide receiver Demetris Robertson has left the Georgia Bulldogs and is officially in the NCAA transfer portal.

Wide receiver Demetris Robertson is no longer with Georgia. The former Bulldog entered the transfer portal on Friday and should be on the move shortly.

Robertson formerly played for California before transferring to Georgia in 2018.

The Bulldogs were actually close to landing a commitment from Robertson out of high school. Head coach Kirby Smart made the Savannah native a priority, but Robertson ultimately chose the Golden Bears.

Robertson had a lot of hype surrounding his name coming out of high school. In his true freshman season with the Golden Bears, he hauled in 50 catches for 767 yards, adding seven touchdowns.

He suffered a sports hernia following his freshman season that kept him sidelined for the entire 2017 season. Robertson then transferred to Georgia before the 2018 campaign and gained immediate eligibility.

Robertson was extremely talented but never found a role for himself in the Bulldog offense. Georgia continued to add talent to the wide receiver room, and Robertson found himself the odd man out.

According to reports, Robertson looked good during spring practice and was a full participant in all drills. He even caught four passes during the G-Day game in April.

The NCAA granted an additional year of eligibility to all players last season in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Robertson is opting to use his sixth year of eligibility when normally he would have been forced to declare for the NFL Draft.

Dawgs Daily on SI.com will continue to provide updates on Robertson and where he could ultimately end up.