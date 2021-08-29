Projected Georgia’s Offensive Depth Chart vs Clemson

Projected Georgia’s Offensive Depth Chart: Week One
As Georgia head into game week, this Georgia Football team has been battling several injuries on the offensive side of the football. Starting with George Pickens in the spring, then Warren Ericson and Darnell Washingto in fall camp, the Bulldogs will be down several starters in this football game.
Here's the projected depth chart from the information we've gathered.
Quarterback
- JT Daniels
- Carson Beck
- Stetson Bennett
- Brock Vandagriff
Running Back
- Zamir White
- Kendall Milton
- James Cook (Third-Down back)
- Kenny McIntosh
- Daijun Edwards
The running back group just might be the deepest position group on the roster entering the season. With all five backs expected to get carries throughout the season. However, against Clemson, we believe it will be Zamir White and Kendall Milton that get the bulk of the traditional carries, with James Cook being used as a weapon in the passing game.
X-Receiver
- Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint
- Adonai Mitchell
- Justin Robinson
The X-receiver position was set to be manned this season by former LSU tight end turned Georgia receiver, Arik Gilbert. Instead, with Gilbert dealing with personal issues, they will lean on a rather youthful but talented group of wideouts at the X-receiver.
Z-Receiver
- Jermaine Burton
- Jaylen Johson
- Justin Robinson
- Adonai Mitchell
Slot Receiver
- Kearis Jackson
- Arian Smith
- Ladd McConkey
Ladd McConkey was one of the bright spots in fall camp. With Kearis Jackson limited for most of camp coming back from an offseason knee injury, McConkey saw a good bit of reps with the first and second units.
Tight End
- John FitzPatrick
- Brock Bowers
- Ryland Goede
Left Tackle
- Jamaree Salyer
- Xavier Truss
- Amarius Mims/Broderick Jones
Left Guard
- Justin Shaffer
- Clay Webb/Jared Wilson
Center
- Sedrick Van Pran
- Warren Ericson
Right Guard
- Tate Ratledge
- Owen Condon
Right Tackle
- Warren McClendon
- Broderick Jones
You May Also Like
Georgia Lands Three Players on AP Preseason All American List
WATCH: Oscar Delp Shows Why Georgia is After Him
Join the community
Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI