Projected Georgia’s Offensive Depth Chart vs Clemson

August 29, 2021
Projected Georgia’s Offensive Depth Chart: Week One

As Georgia heads into game week, we look to project the offensive depth chart for Georgia's matchup against Clemson.
Author:
Publish date:

As Georgia head into game week, this Georgia Football team has been battling several injuries on the offensive side of the football. Starting with George Pickens in the spring, then Warren Ericson and Darnell Washingto in fall camp, the Bulldogs will be down several starters in this football game. 

Here's the projected depth chart from the information we've gathered. 

Quarterback 

69561047-4182-41B9-BF57-9BA553DCF4D0
  1. JT Daniels 
  2. Carson Beck 
  3. Stetson Bennett 
  4. Brock Vandagriff 

Running Back 

10548069
  1. Zamir White 
  2. Kendall Milton 
  3. James Cook (Third-Down back) 
  4. Kenny McIntosh 
  5. Daijun Edwards 

The running back group just might be the deepest position group on the roster entering the season. With all five backs expected to get carries throughout the season. However, against Clemson, we believe it will be Zamir White and Kendall Milton that get the bulk of the traditional carries, with James Cook being used as a weapon in the passing game. 

X-Receiver 

10548073
  1. Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint 
  2. Adonai Mitchell 
  3. Justin Robinson 

The X-receiver position was set to be manned this season by former LSU tight end turned Georgia receiver, Arik Gilbert. Instead, with Gilbert dealing with personal issues, they will lean on a rather youthful but talented group of wideouts at the X-receiver. 

Z-Receiver 

image3 (1)
  1. Jermaine Burton
  2. Jaylen Johson
  3. Justin Robinson 
  4. Adonai Mitchell

Slot Receiver 

1CC55A0D-876E-412D-A8DC-CBBCF26B7295
  1. Kearis Jackson
  2. Arian Smith
  3. Ladd McConkey 

Ladd McConkey was one of the bright spots in fall camp. With Kearis Jackson limited for most of camp coming back from an offseason knee injury, McConkey saw a good bit of reps with the first and second units. 

Tight End 

peach 4800-L
  1. John FitzPatrick
  2. Brock Bowers 
  3. Ryland Goede

Left Tackle

11-7-20_ugauf_salyer-4090-l
  1. Jamaree Salyer 
  2. Xavier Truss
  3. Amarius Mims/Broderick Jones

Left Guard 

59d9245a7d65dimage
  1. Justin Shaffer 
  2. Clay Webb/Jared Wilson

Center 

3FA640E7-F4D8-4BF8-98BE-F6F59C19427B
  1. Sedrick Van Pran 
  2. Warren Ericson

Right Guard

  1. Tate Ratledge
  2. Owen Condon

Right Tackle 

mcclendon
  1. Warren McClendon
  2. Broderick Jones 

