Projected Georgia’s Offensive Depth Chart vs Clemson

As Georgia heads into game week, we look to project the offensive depth chart for Georgia's matchup against Clemson.

As Georgia head into game week, this Georgia Football team has been battling several injuries on the offensive side of the football. Starting with George Pickens in the spring, then Warren Ericson and Darnell Washingto in fall camp, the Bulldogs will be down several starters in this football game.

Here's the projected depth chart from the information we've gathered.

Quarterback

JT Daniels Carson Beck Stetson Bennett Brock Vandagriff

Running Back

Zamir White Kendall Milton James Cook (Third-Down back) Kenny McIntosh Daijun Edwards

The running back group just might be the deepest position group on the roster entering the season. With all five backs expected to get carries throughout the season. However, against Clemson, we believe it will be Zamir White and Kendall Milton that get the bulk of the traditional carries, with James Cook being used as a weapon in the passing game.

X-Receiver

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint Adonai Mitchell Justin Robinson

The X-receiver position was set to be manned this season by former LSU tight end turned Georgia receiver, Arik Gilbert. Instead, with Gilbert dealing with personal issues, they will lean on a rather youthful but talented group of wideouts at the X-receiver.

Z-Receiver

Jermaine Burton Jaylen Johson Justin Robinson Adonai Mitchell

Slot Receiver

Kearis Jackson Arian Smith Ladd McConkey

Ladd McConkey was one of the bright spots in fall camp. With Kearis Jackson limited for most of camp coming back from an offseason knee injury, McConkey saw a good bit of reps with the first and second units.

Tight End

John FitzPatrick Brock Bowers Ryland Goede

Left Tackle

Jamaree Salyer Xavier Truss Amarius Mims/Broderick Jones

Left Guard

Justin Shaffer Clay Webb/Jared Wilson

Center

Sedrick Van Pran Warren Ericson

Right Guard

Tate Ratledge Owen Condon

Right Tackle

Warren McClendon Broderick Jones

