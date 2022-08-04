Skip to main content

Projected Offensive Depth Chart for Georgia

The University of Georgia kicks off fall camp on Thursday, we set to project the depth chart for the dawgs.

The University of Georgia kicks off fall camp on Thursday. As they are exactly one month away from the kick-off of the 2022 football season, there are several questions and battleground spots remaining on the offensive side of the football. 

Not exactly known for their high-potent offense in 2021 on the way to a national title, Georgia returns quite a bit of talent from a unit that finished (9th) in points per game, but also was (1st) in the SEC in yards per play. 

So, with six players off to the NFL from the 2021 roster, what will the Dawgs look like in 2022? Well, here's our pre-camp depth chart. 

BATTLE GROUNDS

  • Offensive guard will need to find some answers quickly. With four players —Warren Ericson, Xavier Truss, Devin Willock, and Tate Ratledge — all competing for two spots. 
  • Who's going to step up and become Georgia's third receiving threat alongside Ladd McConkey and Adonai Mitchell? 
  • Will there be any clarification and separation at QB2? 
  • Who's going to handle the blocking tight end duties left by Fitzpatrick's departure? 
  • Running back rotation? 

Quarterback

  1. Stetson Bennett
  2. Carson Beck
  3. Brock Vandagriff
  4. Gunner Stockton

Running back 

  1. Kendall Milton/Kenny McIntosh
  2. Daijun Edwards
  3. Branson Robinson/Andrew Paul

Tight End

  1. Brock Bowers/Darnell Washington/Arik Gilbert
  2. Brett Seither
  3. Ryland Goede
  4. Oscar Delp 

X-Receiver

  1. Adonai Mitchell 
  2. Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint 
  3. Jackson Meeks

Z-Receiver 

  1. Ladd McConkey 
  2. De'Nylon Morrissette
  3. CJ Smith 

$lot Receiver 

  1. Kearis Jackson 
  2. Arian Smith/Ladd McConkey/Dominick Blaylock 
  3. Cole Speer

Left Tackle 

  1. Broderick Jones
  2. Earnest Greene

Left Guard 

  1. Xavier Truss/Devin Willock 
  2. Micah Morris 

Center 

  1. Sedrick Van Pran-Grainger 
  2. Warren Ericson 
  3. Jared Wilson/Austin Blaske

Right Guard 

  1. Warren Ericson/Tate Ratledge 
  2. Dylan Fairchild 

Right Tackle 

  1. Warren McClendon 
  2. Amarius Mims

