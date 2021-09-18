Projected Starting Lineups for South Carolina

As the Georgia Bulldogs are set to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks to kick off the SEC slate for the 2021 season, there are several questions pending on the depth chart.

All most all of which revolve around the quarterback position. Is JT Daniels healthy enough to return to action, or for the second straight week, will we see Stetson Bennett lead this football team out?

There's not much information available as of right now, however, all signs point to Stetson Bennett likely getting his second start of the season. Georgia is likely to give that oblique injury that Daniels has been rehabbing another week before throwing him back into action, though that's just the buzz around the program.

Offense

QB: Stetson Bennett or JT Daniels

RB: Zamir White or James Cook

TE: John Fitzpatrick

X: Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

Z: Jermaine Burton

SLOT: Ladd McConkey

LT: Jamaree Salyer

LG: Justin Shaffer

C: Sedrick Van Pran-Grainger

RG: Warren Ericson

RT: Warren McClendon

Defense

NT: Jordan Davis

DT: Devonte Wyatt

DE: Travon Walker

JACK: Nolan Smith

SAM: Adam Anderson

Mike: Nakobe Dean

Money: Quay Walker or Channing Tindall

STAR: Latavious Brini

Left Corner: Ameer Speed

Right Corner: Derion Kendrick

SS: Lewis Cine

FS: Chris Smith

Injury Report:

QB JT Daniels (Oblique) - Questionable

WR George Pickens (Knee) - OUT

DT Julian Rochester (Knee) - OUT

WR Dominick Blaylock (Knee) - Questionable

TE Darnell Washington (Foot) - OUT

DB Tykee Smith (Foot) - OUT

OL Warren Ericson (Hand) - IN

DB Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - IN

WR Arian Smith (Calf) - IN

WR Kearis Jackson (Knee) - Limited

WR Jermaine Burton (Ankle) - IN

