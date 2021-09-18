Projected Starting Lineups for South Carolina

Georgia Projected Starting Depth Chart for South Carolina
As the Georgia Bulldogs are set to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks to kick off the SEC slate for the 2021 season, there are several questions pending on the depth chart.
All most all of which revolve around the quarterback position. Is JT Daniels healthy enough to return to action, or for the second straight week, will we see Stetson Bennett lead this football team out?
There's not much information available as of right now, however, all signs point to Stetson Bennett likely getting his second start of the season. Georgia is likely to give that oblique injury that Daniels has been rehabbing another week before throwing him back into action, though that's just the buzz around the program.
Offense
- QB: Stetson Bennett or JT Daniels
- RB: Zamir White or James Cook
- TE: John Fitzpatrick
- X: Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint
- Z: Jermaine Burton
- SLOT: Ladd McConkey
- LT: Jamaree Salyer
- LG: Justin Shaffer
- C: Sedrick Van Pran-Grainger
- RG: Warren Ericson
- RT: Warren McClendon
Defense
- NT: Jordan Davis
- DT: Devonte Wyatt
- DE: Travon Walker
- JACK: Nolan Smith
- SAM: Adam Anderson
- Mike: Nakobe Dean
- Money: Quay Walker or Channing Tindall
- STAR: Latavious Brini
- Left Corner: Ameer Speed
- Right Corner: Derion Kendrick
- SS: Lewis Cine
- FS: Chris Smith
Injury Report:
- QB JT Daniels (Oblique) - Questionable
- WR George Pickens (Knee) - OUT
- DT Julian Rochester (Knee) - OUT
- WR Dominick Blaylock (Knee) - Questionable
- TE Darnell Washington (Foot) - OUT
- DB Tykee Smith (Foot) - OUT
- OL Warren Ericson (Hand) - IN
- DB Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - IN
- WR Arian Smith (Calf) - IN
- WR Kearis Jackson (Knee) - Limited
- WR Jermaine Burton (Ankle) - IN
