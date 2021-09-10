Projected Depth Chart: Does JT Daniels Get the Start?

September 10, 2021
Projected Depth Chart vs UAB

As the Georgia Bulldogs get set to take on the UAB Blazers on Saturday, we take a look at the projected depth chart for the Bulldogs.
Author:
Publish date:

As the Georgia Bulldogs are set to take on the UAB Blazers in the season's home opener on Saturday at 3:30 PM EST, we here at Dawgs Daily bring you our projected depth chart. 

The biggest question heading into the ball game is whether or not starting quarterback JT Daniels is going to play. According to sources, he's been limited in practice all week due to a lingering oblique injury. It's still up in the air as to whether or not he or Carson Beck will be getting the start on Saturday. 

Offense

  • QB: JT Daniels or Carson Beck
  • RB: Zamir White or James Cook
  • TE: John Fitzpatrick 
  • X: Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint
  • Z: Jermaine Burton
  • SLOT: Kearis Jackson
  • LT: Jamaree Salyer
  • LG: Justin Shaffer
  • C: Sedrick Van Pran-Grainger
  • RG: Warren Ericson
  • RT: Warren McClendon

Defense

  • NT: Jordan Davis
  • DT: Devonte Wyatt
  • DE: Travon Walker
  • JACK: Nolan Smith
  • SAM: Adam Anderson
  • Mike: Nakobe Dean
  • Money: Quay Walker or Channing Tindall
  • STAR: Latavious Brini 
  • Left Corner: Ameer Speed
  • Right Corner: Derion Kendrick
  • SS: Lewis Cine
  • FS: Chris Smith

Injury Report:

  • QB JT Daniels (Oblique) - Questionable
  • WR George Pickens (Knee) - OUT
  • WR Dominick Blaylock (Knee) - Questionable
  • TE Darnell Washington (Foot) - OUT
  • DB Tykee Smith (Foot) - OUT
  • OL Warren Ericson (Hand) - IN
  • DB Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - IN
  • WR Arian Smith (Toe) - IN
  • TE John FitzPatrick (Knee) - IN
  • WR Kearis Jackson (Knee) - Limited
  • WR Jermaine Burton (Ankle) - IN

