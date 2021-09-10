Projected Depth Chart: Does JT Daniels Get the Start?

As the Georgia Bulldogs get set to take on the UAB Blazers on Saturday, we take a look at the projected depth chart for the Bulldogs.

As the Georgia Bulldogs are set to take on the UAB Blazers in the season's home opener on Saturday at 3:30 PM EST, we here at Dawgs Daily bring you our projected depth chart.

The biggest question heading into the ball game is whether or not starting quarterback JT Daniels is going to play. According to sources, he's been limited in practice all week due to a lingering oblique injury. It's still up in the air as to whether or not he or Carson Beck will be getting the start on Saturday.

Offense

QB: JT Daniels or Carson Beck

RB: Zamir White or James Cook

TE: John Fitzpatrick

X: Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

Z: Jermaine Burton

SLOT: Kearis Jackson

LT: Jamaree Salyer

LG: Justin Shaffer

C: Sedrick Van Pran-Grainger

RG: Warren Ericson

RT: Warren McClendon

Defense

NT: Jordan Davis

DT: Devonte Wyatt

DE: Travon Walker

JACK: Nolan Smith

SAM: Adam Anderson

Mike: Nakobe Dean

Money: Quay Walker or Channing Tindall

STAR: Latavious Brini

Left Corner: Ameer Speed

Right Corner: Derion Kendrick

SS: Lewis Cine

FS: Chris Smith

Injury Report:

QB JT Daniels (Oblique) - Questionable

WR George Pickens (Knee) - OUT

WR Dominick Blaylock (Knee) - Questionable

TE Darnell Washington (Foot) - OUT

DB Tykee Smith (Foot) - OUT

OL Warren Ericson (Hand) - IN

DB Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - IN

WR Arian Smith (Toe) - IN

TE John FitzPatrick (Knee) - IN

WR Kearis Jackson (Knee) - Limited

WR Jermaine Burton (Ankle) - IN

You May Also Like:

Georgia Sees Past Clemson Despite Lack of Offense

Georgia v. Clemson: The Good, The Bad, & The Ugly

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.