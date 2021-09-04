Projected Depth Chart for Georgia vs Clemson

September 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
The Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcastsSI TIXSI.com
Search

Projected Depth Chart for Georgia

As the Georgia Bulldogs get set to take on the Clemson Tigers in Charlotte, North Carolina, we bring you the projected depth charts for the Georgia Bulldogs.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

As the Georgia Bulldogs get set to take on the Clemson Tigers in Charlotte, North Carolina, we bring you the projected depth charts for the Georgia Bulldogs. 

Offense

  • QB: JT Daniels
  • RB: Zamir White
  • TE: John Fitzpatrick
  • X: Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint
  • Z: Jermaine Burton
  • SLOT: Kearis Jackson
  • LT: Jamaree Salyer
  • LG: Justin Shaffer
  • C: Sedrick Van Pran-Grainger
  • RG: Tate Ratledge
  • RT: Warren McClendon

Defense

  • NT: Jordan Davis
  • DT: Devonte Wyatt
  • DE: Travon Walker
  • JACK: Nolan Smith
  • SAM: Adam Anderson
  • Mike: Nakobe Dean
  • Money: Quay Walker
  • STAR: Latavious Brini
  • Left Corner: Ameer Speed
  • Right Corner: Derion Kendrick
  • SS: Lewis Cine
  • FS: Chris Smith

Key backups: 

  • Running backs: Kendall Milton, James Cook, Kenny McIntosh
  • Offensive line: Warren Ericson, Amarius Mims, Broderick Jones
  • WR: Justin Robinson, Arian Smith, Adonai Mitchell, Ladd McConkey

Injury Report:

  • WR George Pickens (Knee) - OUT
  • WR Dominick Blaylock (Knee) - OUT
  • TE Darnell Washington (Foot) - OUT
  • DB Tykee Smith (Foot) - OUT
  • OL Warren Ericson (Hand) - Limited, Available
  • DB Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - Probable
  • WR Arian Smith (Toe) - IN
  • TE John FitzPatrick (Knee) - IN
  • WR Kearis Jackson (Knee) - IN
  • WR Jermaine Burton (Ankle) - IN

Key Backups:

  • DT: Jalen Carter, Nazir Stackhouse, Warren Brinson, Zion Logue
  • DE: Tramel Walthour, Bill Norton
  • JACK: MJ Sherman, Robert Beal
  • SAM: Chaz Chambliss, Xavian Sorey
  • MIKE/Money: Smeal Mondon, Rian Davis, Trezman Marshall
  • STAR: Javon Bullard
  • Corner: Kelee Ringo, Jalen Kimber, Nyland Green
  • Safety: David Daniel, Dan Jackson

You May Also Like:

Who Could Cause the Dawgs Trouble?

Three things Georgia Must do to Beat Clemson

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI

69561047-4182-41B9-BF57-9BA553DCF4D0
News

Projected Depth Chart for Georgia vs Clemson

190906_CLS_FB_Murray_008-L
News

Georgia vs Clemson Betting Odds with Interesting Development

210330_AJW_FB_PRACTICE_0191-L
News

Georgia Needs Jermaine Burton to Become a Star Saturday Night

210417_AJW_FB_GDAY_H2_0169-L
News

Experts: Georgia vs Clemson Comes Down to One Matchup

Pollack Gameday set
News

College Gameday Makes Picks on Georgia v. Clemson

USATSI_10436043
News

Lee Corso Makes Headgear Pick in Georgia vs Clemson Matchup

USATSI_16196133
News

Everything Dabo Swinney Said on College Gameday

190921_ajw_nd_gameday_11-L
News

Everything Kirby Smart had to Say on College Gameday