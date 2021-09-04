Projected Depth Chart for Georgia vs Clemson

As the Georgia Bulldogs get set to take on the Clemson Tigers in Charlotte, North Carolina, we bring you the projected depth charts for the Georgia Bulldogs.

Offense

QB: JT Daniels

RB: Zamir White

TE: John Fitzpatrick

X: Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

Z: Jermaine Burton

SLOT: Kearis Jackson

LT: Jamaree Salyer

LG: Justin Shaffer

C: Sedrick Van Pran-Grainger

RG: Tate Ratledge

RT: Warren McClendon

Defense

NT: Jordan Davis

DT: Devonte Wyatt

DE: Travon Walker

JACK: Nolan Smith

SAM: Adam Anderson

Mike: Nakobe Dean

Money: Quay Walker

STAR: Latavious Brini

Left Corner: Ameer Speed

Right Corner: Derion Kendrick

SS: Lewis Cine

FS: Chris Smith

Key backups:

Running backs: Kendall Milton, James Cook, Kenny McIntosh

Offensive line: Warren Ericson, Amarius Mims, Broderick Jones

WR: Justin Robinson, Arian Smith, Adonai Mitchell, Ladd McConkey

Injury Report:

WR George Pickens (Knee) - OUT

WR Dominick Blaylock (Knee) - OUT

TE Darnell Washington (Foot) - OUT

DB Tykee Smith (Foot) - OUT

OL Warren Ericson (Hand) - Limited, Available

DB Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - Probable

WR Arian Smith (Toe) - IN

TE John FitzPatrick (Knee) - IN

WR Kearis Jackson (Knee) - IN

WR Jermaine Burton (Ankle) - IN

Key Backups:

DT: Jalen Carter, Nazir Stackhouse, Warren Brinson, Zion Logue

DE: Tramel Walthour, Bill Norton

JACK: MJ Sherman, Robert Beal

SAM: Chaz Chambliss, Xavian Sorey

MIKE/Money: Smeal Mondon, Rian Davis, Trezman Marshall

STAR: Javon Bullard

Corner: Kelee Ringo, Jalen Kimber, Nyland Green

Safety: David Daniel, Dan Jackson

