Projected Depth Chart for Georgia vs Clemson

Projected Depth Chart for Georgia
As the Georgia Bulldogs get set to take on the Clemson Tigers in Charlotte, North Carolina, we bring you the projected depth charts for the Georgia Bulldogs.
As the Georgia Bulldogs get set to take on the Clemson Tigers in Charlotte, North Carolina, we bring you the projected depth charts for the Georgia Bulldogs.
Offense
- QB: JT Daniels
- RB: Zamir White
- TE: John Fitzpatrick
- X: Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint
- Z: Jermaine Burton
- SLOT: Kearis Jackson
- LT: Jamaree Salyer
- LG: Justin Shaffer
- C: Sedrick Van Pran-Grainger
- RG: Tate Ratledge
- RT: Warren McClendon
Defense
- NT: Jordan Davis
- DT: Devonte Wyatt
- DE: Travon Walker
- JACK: Nolan Smith
- SAM: Adam Anderson
- Mike: Nakobe Dean
- Money: Quay Walker
- STAR: Latavious Brini
- Left Corner: Ameer Speed
- Right Corner: Derion Kendrick
- SS: Lewis Cine
- FS: Chris Smith
Key backups:
- Running backs: Kendall Milton, James Cook, Kenny McIntosh
- Offensive line: Warren Ericson, Amarius Mims, Broderick Jones
- WR: Justin Robinson, Arian Smith, Adonai Mitchell, Ladd McConkey
Injury Report:
- WR George Pickens (Knee) - OUT
- WR Dominick Blaylock (Knee) - OUT
- TE Darnell Washington (Foot) - OUT
- DB Tykee Smith (Foot) - OUT
- OL Warren Ericson (Hand) - Limited, Available
- DB Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - Probable
- WR Arian Smith (Toe) - IN
- TE John FitzPatrick (Knee) - IN
- WR Kearis Jackson (Knee) - IN
- WR Jermaine Burton (Ankle) - IN
Key Backups:
- DT: Jalen Carter, Nazir Stackhouse, Warren Brinson, Zion Logue
- DE: Tramel Walthour, Bill Norton
- JACK: MJ Sherman, Robert Beal
- SAM: Chaz Chambliss, Xavian Sorey
- MIKE/Money: Smeal Mondon, Rian Davis, Trezman Marshall
- STAR: Javon Bullard
- Corner: Kelee Ringo, Jalen Kimber, Nyland Green
- Safety: David Daniel, Dan Jackson
You May Also Like:
Who Could Cause the Dawgs Trouble?
Three things Georgia Must do to Beat Clemson
Join the community
Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI