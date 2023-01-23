One of the nation's premier cornerbacks Ellis Robinson IV has announced via his social media that he will be making his commitment decision on February 1st, in just 9 days.

So, with a final five of Alabama, Colorado, Georgia, LSU, and Miami, where will the five-star cornerback commit?

Georgia defensive backs coach Fran Brown has developed a strong relationship with Robinson, having gone to see the young corner play against Pheonix City this fall as well as having had Robinson on campus this year as well. He was in Athens for the Championship Parade as well as coming to campus during the season as well for the Tennessee matchup.

Georgia is considered one of the strong favorites to land Robinson. Robinson is the consensus No. 1 cornerback in the 2024 class. He plays football down at IMG Academy where he's been there premier corner for two seasons now alongside former 2024 corner turned 2023 Alabama signee, Desmond Ricks.

2024 Georgia Commits

TE, Landen Thomas

WR, Ny Carr

RB, Tovani Mizell

LB, Demarcus Riddick

QB, Ryan Puglisi

S, Jaylen Heyward

S, Peyton Woodyard

ATH, Sacovie White

