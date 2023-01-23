Skip to main content

Ellis Robinson Sets Commitment Date

One of the nation's premier cornerbacks Ellis Robinson IV has announced via his social media that he will be making his commitment decision on February 1st, in just 9 days.

One of the nation's premier cornerbacks Ellis Robinson IV has announced via his social media that he will be making his commitment decision on February 1st, in just 9 days. 

So, with a final five of Alabama, Colorado, Georgia, LSU, and Miami, where will the five-star cornerback commit? 

Georgia defensive backs coach Fran Brown has developed a strong relationship with Robinson, having gone to see the young corner play against Pheonix City this fall as well as having had Robinson on campus this year as well. He was in Athens for the Championship Parade as well as coming to campus during the season as well for the Tennessee matchup. 

Georgia is considered one of the strong favorites to land Robinson. Robinson is the consensus No. 1 cornerback in the 2024 class. He plays football down at IMG Academy where he's been there premier corner for two seasons now alongside former 2024 corner turned 2023 Alabama signee, Desmond Ricks. 

2024 Georgia Commits

  • TE, Landen Thomas
  • WR, Ny Carr
  • RB, Tovani Mizell
  • LB, Demarcus Riddick
  • QB, Ryan Puglisi
  • S, Jaylen Heyward
  • S, Peyton Woodyard
  • ATH, Sacovie White
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Other Georgia News:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN

20230109_AJW_FB_CFPNCG_3887
News

Warren McClendon Accepts Senior Bowl Invite

By Jonathan Williams
USATSI_19463633 (1)
News

BREAKING: Georgia Wide Receiver Arrested in Athens

By Brooks Austin
Mecole
News

Georgia Football Continues Super Bowl Streak

By Christian Goeckel
054F488E-E1EE-4126-9FDB-742CCB4FF4DE
News

BREAKING: Kam Pringle Makes College Decision

By Brooks Austin
C5EE0288-54B4-43E6-9033-E28C5120B039
News

Where Will Kam Pringle Commit?

By Brooks Austin
220416_AJW_FB_GDAY_2241-X4
News

Travon Walker Wraps Up Rookie Season

By Christian Goeckel
Screen Shot 2023-01-21 at 2.59.43 PM
News

Georgia Loses First Home Game of Season to Vanderbilt 85-82

By Christian Kirby II
EAD70A64-7B8E-4EA5-BAA7-40FDEDE04B3C
Recruiting

Micah DeBose Confident His Sheer Aggression Can Help Georgia

By Connor Jackson