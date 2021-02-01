Freshmen Faces: Get to Know Xavian Sorey

Georgia has 16 early enrollees already on campus and getting to work. Today we introduce you to Xavian Sorey

Making the transition from high school football to college football is tough for just about everyone. However, when you combine a position change things can become rather taxing for the athlete.

Linebacker Xavian Sorey is doing exactly that this spring. According to sources, he's going to be making the transition to inside linebacker. He's spent the last several years of high school football playing in space or out on the edge as an outside linebacker. Now, at Georgia, he will be tasked with learning how to play true inside linebacker.

It's a completely different view of what is happening in front of you, but Georgia has something going for them here. With the combination of Xavian Sorey's athletic ability and Glenn Schumann's ability to develop great inside linebackers, he will be more than fine.

Sorey is an exceptional athlete, to say the least. At 6'3, 210 pounds he's extremely quick, has the ability to track the football well and provides excellent coverage ability at the linebacker position.

Frame: Tall, fairly well-proportioned build with length. Muscular but has the potential to fill out with more muscle mass depending on college position.

Athleticism: Do-it-all prospect on the football field, both sides of the ball, with very good athletic samples on the basketball court as well. Bouncy athlete who can flash above the rim on the hardwood. Flashes in football at running back, linebacker, and defensive back with gaudy plays at each spot. Runs relatively well but profiles quicker than fast.

Instincts: Smart, aware prospect on either side of the ball. Shows some baiting traits in pass coverage along with ball-hawking style when the ball is in the air. With the ball in his hands, runs like a freight train with more agility in the open field than his build would suggest. Very strong at the point of contact on either side of the football. Great vision allows for impact plays in close quarters and lateral ability works well as a runner or on defense in disengaging from blockers.

Polish: Three-down defender tracks the football well in space or on the edge with leverage and closing speed. Raw as a pass-rusher but disciplined within responsibility versus the run. Adequate patience before attacking. Strong ball skills and hands to haul in the football away from his body.

Bottom Line: Sorey physically looks like a young college football player right now and his game is in an even better position. Few can profile like an instant impact prospect on either side of the ball but he has the tools to play running back or like a hybrid defender at a high level. Sorey is comfortable all over the field but his ability to play all three downs on defense as an edge or elite underneath coverage defender makes a hybrid role perhaps his best bet on Saturdays and likely Sundays down the line.

