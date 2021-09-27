Grade Report: Still Room for Improvement on Offense

Georgia dominated Vanderbilt from the opening kickoff on Saturday, but that doesn't mean there isn't room for improvement on this football team.

Georgia handled their business on Saturday. Head coach Kirby Smart has talked about playing to their standard, not to their opponent's and 35 point in the first quarter is certainly something that the rest of the college football world took notice of.

Georgia scored 62 total points on Saturday, the most since they scored 63 against Murray State in 2019. Though despite all of the explosive plays and scoring, there is still some room for improvement.

The grades are in for this week's performance for the offense.

Quarterbacks: A-

JT Daniels had a quick and easy day at the office, going 9/10 for 129 yards and two touchdowns. He was out of the contest by the second quarter and Stetson Bennett took over. Bennett had the lone blemish on the quarterback's grade sheet this week as he threw an interception and seemed to put the ball at risk several times on his way to an 11/15 performance. Not much was seen of Carson Beck, by the time he entered the contest, Georgia was pretty much just running the ball.

Running Backs: A

Five running backs got at least one carry on Saturday, led by Daijun Edwards and including walk-on running back Sevaughn Clark. That sentence right there screams blow out. Georgia had 241 yards on the ground on a season high 5.0 yards per carry and 5 total touchdowns on the ground. It was a very successful day, though they are the third team in four games to rush for more than 200 yards on Vanderbilt. So, let's hold off on heaping too much praise on this unit just yet.

Wide Receivers/Tight Ends: A

Let's talk about the ugly portion of things first, Justin Robinson and Adonai Mitchell both had drops on the day, and Mitchell fumbled once in the contest. Those are things that cannot happen, but apart from that the Georgia receiver core averaged 13.9 yards per reception. That's about as explosive as a unit can be. Brock Bowers continues to be the talk of the town, but Ladd McConkey had himself a day as well — rushing for a touchdown and catching a touchdown.

Offensive Line: B

There was plenty of experimenting going on with the offensive line on Saturday. Multiple different combinations of offensive lines were thrown out there in hopes of identifying the best five for this team moving forward. And though they kept the quarterbacks clean — not allowing a sack — there's still a noticeable issue going on up front. They had two consecutive downs in a short-yardage situation against Vanderbilt and couldn't get two yards in the run game. It's a minor issue, but it's certainly something that could rear it's head later in the season.

