BREAKING: Herschel Walker to Run for U.S. Senate

August 24, 2021
BREAKING: Georgia Football Legend Herschel Walker to Run for US Senate

Former Georgia Football legend and Heisman trophy winner Herschel Walker announced he'd be running for U.S. Senate on the 2022 ballot.
Former Georgia Football legend Herschel Walker was known for his running abilities as a football player. He's never before seen athletic ability, modern track speed, and bruising style of play carried him to a Heisman Trophy and National title during his time playing for the Georgia Bulldogs. 

And he's not done running either. As it was announced today that Herschel Walker would be running a seat on the United States Senate on the 2022 ballot, as first reported by AJC.com. 

According to the report, Walker filed his paperwork to be on the ballot on Tuesday with the Federal Election Commission which will establish his candidacy here in the state of Georgia. 

