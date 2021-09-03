WATCH: UGA Releases Hype Video for Clemson Matchup

Georgia Football heads to Charlotte, North Carolina to take on the Clemson Tigers. The Georgia social media team has released the opening trailer.

Georgia's social media team has made a name for themselves with their video and photo content. They rarely disappoint when it comes to building the hype around a matchup or the team in general.

That streak of can't miss content continued this week as Georgia heads to Charlotte, North Carolina to take on the Clemson Tigers.

Voiced by Ernie Johnson, the voice of the NBA on TNT who graduated from the University of Georgia back in 1978 before beginning his broadcast journalism career. He's been the host of Inside the NBA since 1990 and the show has become one of the most decorated sports television programs in the history of Television.

Johnson also went on to become the voice of the Atlanta Braves for Turner Sports from 1993 to 1996 with his father, Ernie Johnson Sr.

And in 2021, he was awarded the Sports Emmy for Most Oustanding Sports Personality Studio Host.

Who Could Cause the Dawgs Trouble?

Three things Georgia Must do to Beat Clemson

