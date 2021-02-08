Impact Eight - Who Plays Early?

Every year fans dream about their incoming recruiting class and the plays they will make in the coming fall. The reality is that many of these recruits likely won’t see the field during the first year of their careers, but some of them will be called upon this fall.

Dawgs Daily on SI.com's lead editor, Brooks Austin has named his “Impact Eight” freshman for next season.

No. 8: Jared Wilson, OL

Wilson is one of four recruits who currently isn’t on campus, due to the fact that his high school football season starts in about two weeks. That tells you everything you need to know about Wilson’s character and what he is bringing to this program. While he likely won’t play this season he will bring an attitude and work ethic to offseason workouts that is needed for every championship team. He is a superb athlete who will play a big role for this team in the future, while impacting the roster now.

No. 7: Jamon Dumas-Johnson, ILB

Dumas-Johnson has the most experience playing the inside linebacker spot of any of their three linebacker commits. While Georgia has most of their snaps for the position in place, Dumas-Johnson will rotate in and affect the game because of his understanding of the position.

No. 6 Brock Bowers, TE

Bowers is the dynamic weapon that the Bulldogs needed in this 2021 class. He brings athleticism and run after the catch ability to this roster. He provides the perfect complement to fellow tight end Darnell Washington and compares to modern-day NFL tight ends Travis Kelce.

No. 5: David Daniel, S

Daniel is learning both the STAR and safety positions right now, a testament to his mental edge. He will likely be the first freshman to learn the playbook and will make an immediate impact at whatever position he plays, whether it be at the traditional safety spot or the STAR position.

No. 4: Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, DL

Meet the biggest stock riser of all 2021 prospects. The leap from junior to senior year for Ingram-Dawkins was astronomical, and if history tells us anything it is that elite defensive lineman play early at Georgia. He possesses all of the tools necessary to blow up plays in both the run and pass games and checks all of the boxes for evaluating defensive lineman.

No. 3: Amarius Mims, OL

Freak of nature. That is the only way to describe Amarius Mims. He is one of the biggest humans you will ever see in person and has an elite athletic profile to go with that. Even though tackle Warren McClendon was playing at an All-SEC level last season, there are still spots open at tackle for the Georgia Bulldogs this fall.

No. 2: Brock Vandagriff, QB

Pump the brakes, everyone. We are not saying Vandagriff is going to play next season. But this goes back to the Jared Wilson conversation. Vandagriff will impact this roster with his work ethic, leadership, and mere presence. If history tells us anything it is that when it comes to quarterback recruits like Vandagriff, you don't have to play to be an impactful storyline on this UGA roster.

No. 1: Nyland Green, CB

Pencil this in, Nyland Green will start alongside corner Kelee Ringo in game one when the Bulldogs go up to Charlotte, North Carolina to play the Clemson Tigers. Green has tremendous size, hip flexibility, and ball skills. Simply put, he could develop into one of the best defensive backs in the SEC during his freshman year.

