Injury Report: Two Bulldogs Added to the List

So far, through just one full week of fall camp, the Bulldogs are dealing with some injuries. Following Saturday's scrimmage, it became apparent to the media that Kirby Smart's football team has some recovering to do after a week in pads.

And this week's practices have yielded a similar results as sources have confirmed to more Bulldogs have been added to the injury list.

With just seventeen days remaining until the Dawgs officially open up the 2021 season in a neutral site game against the Clemson Tigers in Charlotte, North Carolina, Georgia has some "healing up" to do, as Coach Smart put it in his Saturday press conference with the media.

Injury Report Heading into Week 2 of Fall Camp

Jermaine Burton (Ankle) WR

Kearis Jackson (Knee) WR

Dominick Blaylock (Knee) WR

George Pickens (Knee) WR

John FitzPatrick (Foot) TE

Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) CB

Owen Condon (Knee) OL

Warren Ericson (Hand) OL

Darnell Washington (Foot) TE

Tykee Smith (Ankle) DB

The new additions, Darnell Washington and Tykee Smith had injuries that occurred Tuesday during practice.

Sources have indicated that neither injury appear to be anything major, however.

That list is not including players who missed Saturday's scrimmage due to none injury-related events, like Derion Kendrick, who missed Saturday to attend a funeral for one of his former friends. And wide receiver Arik Gilbert, who is dealing with some "personal issues" away from football.

In addition, sources confirmed to SI Dawgs Daily that Jermaine Burton is dealing with a "nagging ankle injury," which is not serious, and will be back to full participation in practice at some point soon.

