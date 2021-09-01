Injury Report: Who's In, Who's Out

This Georgia Football team is pretty banged up as they head to Charlotte, North Carolina to take on the Clemson Tigers. Here is the latest on the Injury Report.

As any football season kicks off, you hope to make it out of fall camp healthy and prepared for your upcoming opponent.

With the coaching staff that Georgia has assembled under head coach Kirby Smart, you can pretty much guarantee that they are prepared for their season-opening opponent in the Clemson Tigers.

The healthy portion of the discussion is oftentimes left up to the luck of the draw, and Georgia wasn't all that lucky this offseason.

The injury report coming out of fall camp is littered with serious contributors to this Georgia roster including their star wide receiver in George Pickens who suffered a torn ACL in spring practice.

Injury Report:

WR George Pickens (Knee) - OUT

WR Dominick Blaylock (Knee) - OUT

TE Darnell Washington (Foot) - OUT

DB Tykee Smith (Foot) - OUT

OL Warren Ericson (Hand) - Limited, Available

DB Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - Probable

WR Arian Smith (Toe) - IN

TE John FitzPatrick (Knee) - IN

WR Kearis Jackson (Knee) - IN

WR Jermaine Burton (Ankle) - IN

Georgia will get some of their targets back in Kearis Jackson, Arian Smith, and Jermaine Burton but the loss of tight end Darnell Washington looks to be a major blow in this football game. Clemson struggled mightily against two tight end sets a year ago, and without Washington, Georgia will rely heavily on freshman tight end Brock Bowers.

The injury to Warren Ericson in fall camp has left offensive line coach Matt Luke scrambling to find the right lineup. Sources have indicated it will likely be Jamaree Salyer, Justin Shaffer, Sedrick Van Pran-Grainger, Tate Ratledge, and Warren McClendon from left to right. So Van Pran-Grainger will get his first career start in the absence of Ericson.

Apart from Tykee Smith's injury, the defense managed to make it out of the preseason relatively healthy and ready to go for what will be their toughest matchup of the regular season. Latavious Brini will be the go-to guy for the Bulldogs at the STAR position with limited experience himself.

