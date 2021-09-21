September 21, 2021
Georgia Football Injury Report Week 4

The Georgia Football program continues to battle injuries as they head into their week four matchup with the Vanderbilt Commodores.



Georgia Football head coach Kirby Smart made a little bit of news yesterday — perhaps by design — when he expressed to the media that despite originally saying Darnell Washington and Tykee Smith were "Day-to-Day" when their foot injuries and subsequent surgeries accord, both players time table for return was always the Vanderbilt game. 

So, Georgia could be getting two major contributors back on either side of the football as they prepare for a down-bad Vanderbilt football team. 

That was just the beginning, however. Wide receiver George Pickens was seen running routes on air Monday in practice. According to sources, his timetable for return is still a little ways away but it's a good sign nonetheless. 

Quarterback JT Daniels seems to be back at full strength following a two-week battle with an oblique injury that was rather public. He drove the ball downfield with accuracy as well as took a few hits on Saturday with no issues on that right side of his mid-section. 

Injury Report

  • QB JT Daniels (oblique) - IN
  • QB Stetson Bennett (Back) - IN
  • WR George Pickens (Knee) - OUT
  • WR Dominick Blaylock (Knee) - Limited
  • DL Julian Rochester (Knee) - OUT
  • TE Darnell Washington (Foot) - Day-to-Day
  • DB Tykee Smith (Foot) - Day-to-Day
  • WR Arian Smith (Toe/calf)- IN
  • WR Kearis Jackson (Knee) - Limited
  • LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT
  • Quay Walker (Ankle) - IN

Injury Report: UGA Gets Good News, Timetable for Return

Defensive Progress Report: South Carolina Exposes an Issue

JUST IN: George Pickens Running Routes in Practice

Offensive Progress Report: UGA Offense EXPLODES with Daniels' Return

WATCH: Arch Manning Impressed by "We Want Arch" Message From UGA

Kirby Smart Explains How the Portal is Impacting His Program's Routines

Kirby Smart Updates Status of Darnell Washington and Tykee Smith

Georgia Might Have a Star on Their Hands in AD Mitchell