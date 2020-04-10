Georgia Football's Own Jake Fromm One of 58 invited to Virtual NFL Draft

Potential great news for QB Jake Fromm arrived yesterday as he was 1 of 58 NFL prospects invited to participate in the 2020 Virtual NFL Draft. It was announced in late March that due to COVID-19 concerns that the draft would no longer be held outside of the Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, transitioning entirely to an online virtual draft.

With the draft just weeks away, the NFL sent official invites to the 58 prospects late Thursday evening. Fromm is one three Bulldogs receiving invites, joined by RB D'Andre Swift and OT Andrew Thomas. In the past few weeks, Jake Fromm's name has been all over the board from as high as the 58th Pick (Minnesota) to as low as the 82nd pick (Dallas).

Earlier in the day, SI's own Roy Larking released an article entitled "2020 NFL Draft Prop Bet: When Will Jake Fromm Be Drafted?" In the article, Roy analyzed Jake's potential landing spot, taking the Over on DraftKings 60.5 prop bet as he (and many others in recent weeks) believes the QB will fall into the third round.

With their only being 58 invites being sent, one would be led to believe the NFL feels Jake is a first or second rounder and part of the first 58 selected in the 2020 Draft. With the draft so close, that can be the only logical reason and since players won't be walking across that stage receiving a handshake from Goodell, it is clear that the NFL is still attempting to do something special amidst trying times.

The NFL typically invites 40 or so prospects to NFL Draft when it's hosted in a physical location and they do so based off a consensus from the 32 teams. They decide which players are most likely to be selected in the first round and bring those young men to town. One could assume there was a similar process here with the names on the list.

How the NFL plans to involve these 58 prospects has yet to be shown, but with the draft set for the 23rd-25th, we will keep you informed on any updates. Though if you recall, Jake Fromm's high school coach, Von Lassiter told us a few weeks ago that he expects Fromm to be drafted much higher than people believe.

