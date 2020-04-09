Although sports betting options are limited these days, the 2020 NFL draft is generating prop bets at a record-setting pace. Our focus here is at what point will Jake Fromm be drafted. As reported at Bulldog Maven, Fromm was once projected as a first-round selection. Bookmakers at DraftKings have tempered those lofty expectations as Fromm’s landing spot is set at 60.5 with -110 juice as the price on both the over and under.

Player Background

Fromm enters the 2020 NFL draft after playing 43 games (42 starts) over three seasons at Georgia. Fromm began his freshman season as the backup to sophomore quarterback Jacob Eason. However, he was forced into action when Eason suffered a knee injury during the Bulldogs' first game in 2017. Eason recovered from his injury but spent the rest of the season as Fromm's backup. Eason then transferred to Washington, where he played one season for the Huskies.

Big game success was a mixed bag for Fromm as he was 1-2 in SEC Championship games and 1-1 in College Football Playoff contests. Both wins were during Fromm's freshman season. The Bulldogs defeated Auburn 28-7 in the 2017 SEC Championship and Oklahoma 54-48 (2OT) in CFB Semifinals. Georgia then lost 26-23 (OT) to Alabama in the National Championship. In his final start, Fromm led the Bulldogs to 26-14 win over Baylor in the 2020 Sugar Bowl. Georgia was 36-7 in games Fromm played, and he finished his career with 8,236 passing yards, 78 TD, and 18 INT.

Fromm & the 2020 QB draft class

Expected to rival the 2018 NFL draft, when five quarterbacks were selected during round one, the 2020 draft pool is loaded with talent. In addition to the Fromm prop, DraftKings has posted odds on how many quarterbacks will be selected in round one. The total is set at 4.5 with under (-455) as a huge favorite and over (+340) as the underdog. That signals four quarterbacks will be selected in the first round, and it's doubtful Fromm will be one of them.

Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert, and Jordan Love are ranked as the top four quarterback prospects. In his recent mock draft, SI contributor Matt De Lima has the Bengals, Dolphins, Chargers, and Patriots as landing spots for the first wave of quarterbacks. That leaves Fromm, Jacob Eason, and Jalen Hurts still on the board heading into the second round. Indianapolis, Detroit, and Jacksonville are teams that may use a second-round pick on a quarterback.

Draft Spot Prediction

Teams considering Fromm know precisely what they are getting if they select him. Fromm has good size, at 6'2" and 220 pounds, but is widely viewed as "game manager" type quarterback. Some wonder how productive Fromm would have been without stud running backs Nick Chubb, Sony Michel, and D'Andre Swift. Fromm isn’t viewed as an elite passer, like Tagovailoa and Burrow, and he doesn’t have the mobility Hurts and Herbert possess. SI draft expert Kevin Hanson has Fromm listed at 82 on his Top 100 Big Board, and that points to OVER being the preferred betting choice here.

Working in his favor, Fromm faced a lot of elite defenses during his college career, he didn't commit many turnovers, and he has a high football IQ. Fromm will need a strong supporting cast around him, and he projects as a work in progress at the NFL level. That is evident by Fromm having a completion percentage under 50% during five of his last six starts at Georgia. Expecting Fromm will drop into the third round - take OVER 60.5 as the best bet on this prop.

Play: OVER 60.5 (-110)

MORE FROM SI GAMBLING:

When Will Jonathan Taylor Be Selected in the NFL Draft?

2020 NFL Draft: Which Team Will Draft Isaiah Simmons?

Should You Bet on Kyler Murray to Win 2020 NFL MVP?

When Will Henry Ruggs III Be Selected in the NFL Draft?

2020 NFL Draft: Which Team Takes Jerry Jeudy?

2020 NFL Draft: When Will Jordan Love Be Selected?