SOURCES: Jordan Davis Chose UGA over Potentially Millions

Context needs to be added to Georgia's Jordan Davis returning to the Athens for a fourth season.

Georgia had a school-record nine players drafted over the weekend in the 2021 NFL Draft, three of which — CB, Eric Stokes, CB, Tyson Campbell, and EDGE Azeez Ojulari — all landed within the first 50 picks.

However, one player came to mind considering the state of the defensive tackle class in this year's NFL Draft. Defensive tackle, Jordan Davis.

There were zero defensive tackles drafted in the first round of this year's draft. The first interior defensive linemen didn't come off the board until pick No. 38 overall when Alabama's Christian Barmore was selected by the New England Patriots. There were just two defensive tackles taken in the top-64 picks. It was a historically thin interior draft class.

So, why did Davis return?

Now, before we get into this article, understand that it's not an indictment on Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis's decision to return to college for another year. In fact, it's to commend a decision that is far too often uncommon in today's world of college football.

Sources indicated to Dawgs Daily on SI.com that even without a pro day, Davis was slotted to be a Top-50 pick in this year's NFL Draft. Had he declared for the NFL Draft and participated at Georgia's pro day, the feeling was that he would have put on an absolute show, worthy of vaulting him firmly into the first-round discussion.

Davis will likely only increase his draft stock this year, however. With a season to continue to develop a pass-rushing skillset, Davis is seemingly on pace to enter the first round of next year's draft.

We spoke to a source close to the program that put it perfectly:

"He's a super freak that's built to stop the modern offense. He would have been essentially a lock for the first round assuming he would have been able to keep his weight down during the draft process. He returned for one reason, and that's to win a National Title."

Davis said it best, those NFL dreams will have to wait, there's unfinished business in Athens.

"The NFL is a career goal, but it will have to wait another year. We have some unfinished business. Georgia is my home. I'm not going anywhere. Let's run it back one more time. #RevengeTour"

