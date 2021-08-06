JT Daniels Addresses Expectations In True Leader Fashion

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels recently spent some time with the SEC Network's Marty and McGee and addressed the expectations for Georgia heading into 2021.

Expectations can be a daunting thing for some. For the Georgia fan base, expectations and hype for a football season have been are not new. It's something that people have talked about surrounding this program for quite some time.

The 2021 season is similar in many ways, though it feels different. There's optimism like usual. There's anticipation, as usual. Though the primary reason for the hope surrounding this football team revolves around the quarterback, JT Daniels.

A transfer from USC, the former Gatorade player of the year in 2018, Daniels knows what it means to have high expectations.

In four games a year ago, he threw for 1,231 yards, 10 touchdowns to just 2 interceptions and led the Bulldogs to an undefeated record while scoring 38 points per game.

The hype is warranted surrounding this offense.

Daniels spent time with the SEC Network's Marty and McGee to address some of those expectations.

"We have the talent to do whatever we want. We have a bunch of things. We have the pieces that we need, but it's on us to execute. But, like, Alabama has the talent to do whatever they want. There are a lot of teams that have the capabilities to win a national championship. What we have that is a separator for us is that we have so many guys — and I'm just going to speak in terms of the offense — almost the whole receiving core is 1's, 2's, and 3's can all step on the field and are talented enough and mentally ready enough to play right now. We have five running backs that if they are in the game, I don't have to think twice. They know their protections, they know their running assignments. We have three deep of linemen. We have like five or six tight ends, if they are in the game, it doesn't matter I trust them."

Head coach Kirby Smart has alluded to JT Daniels stepping into a leadership role in 2021, and those words show it.

