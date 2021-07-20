JT Daniels Named Preseason SEC Offensive Player of the Year

A panel of Sports Illustrated affiliate program FanNation gathered all the publishers of the SEC sites to vote for the winner post-season awards for the 2021 season.

Two Bulldogs were the predicted picks to win post-season awards by a panel of SI's FanNation publishers covering teams across the SEC. These two predicted award winners and eleven players were selected to the projected All-SEC first and second teams.

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels was the predicted Offensive Player of the Year for the SEC by this panel as the junior quarterback is coming off a 2020 season where he only started in four games.

Even with a small sample size to project a whole College Football season off of, the film and statistics back up the high expectations and hype surrounding Daniels this offseason. '

Daniels helped lead the Dawgs to a 4-0 finish to 2020, including a Peach Bowl win over Cinncinatti, where the Dawgs were tested with adversity, having to come from behind to win the game. It was seen as the worst game for Daniels in 2020, despite throwing for nearly 400 yards again.

The Georgia offense put up 486 yards and 37 points per game with Daniels under center, a strong reason for the high expectations in 2021.

Daniels wasn't the only star to be considered a "break-out" player in 2021 for Georgia, as punter Jake Camarda proved to be a weapon. The senior punter was the predicted specialist of the year after a 2020 season that saw him selected to the All-SEC first team by the conference's head coaches.

Camarda averaged 46.6 yards per punt in 2020, which ranked fourth nationally, giving the Dawgs a weapon in the punting games as they consistently were able to flip field position on their opponent.

Jake's booming leg lacked consistency in his freshman and sophomore years. Still, his junior year saw the specialist out of Norcross, Georgia, hone in on his accuracy and pinpoint punting while using his cannon of a leg.

With a projected SEC Offensive Player of the Year type season from quarterback JT Daniels, Camarda hopes that Camarda won't have to be used so much in the punting game in 2021.

