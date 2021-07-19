NIL Update: Justin Shaffer Signs Partnership

"Super Senior" Justin Shaffer is signing a partnership with Agency 1 Sports as they will help him navigate his NIL deals.

Georgia starting guard Justin Shaffer was announced as the newest member of the Agency 1 Sports group that will help college athletes negotiate and take advantage of the NCAA's new NIL laws that began in July.

Shaffer is one of the first Bulldogs offensive linemen to announce a partnership with an agency to help out with NIL deals. The former Ellenwood, Ga., native will be entering his fifth season in Athens this fall.

Shaffer is one of two starters from a year ago to take advantage of the NCAA's eligibility waiver that allowed all college athletes a free year of eligibility. Shaffer returned to Athens alongside starting defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt for an extra year between the hedges.

It is largely expected that Shaffer will be the starting left guard in Week 1 when Georgia travels to Charlotte for a neutral-site season opener against Clemson.

