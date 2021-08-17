Georgia Drops MAJOR Hint on Kearis Jackson's Health

Georgia football wide receiver Kearis Jackson has been sidelined during his rehab process due to a minor knee surgery he underwent this offseason.

Georgia Football wide receiver Kearis Jackson has been limited throughout fall camp while rehabbing back to full strength from an offseason knee surgery he underwent to "clean up" a minor issue in his knee according to Kirby Smart.

And Georgia dropped a not-so-subtle hint about his health status Monday evening.

Georgia players that are in the midst of rehabbing an injury typically wear a black "non-contact" jersey during practice and once they are fully released, they are put back into their regular jersey — white for defense, red for the offense.

In the latest photo from the sports information department, Kearis Jackson is seen out of his non-contact jersey and back to work.

Photo by Mackenzie Miles

The junior from Fort Valley, Ga., is coming off a 2020 season where he racked up 36 receptions, which tied him with George Pickens for most on the team, and 514 yards and three touchdowns. The 2020 season was Jackson's most productive year as a Bulldog, and he will look to build on it in 2021.

The majority of Jackson's production came in the first half of the season with Stetson Bennett at quarterback. After JT Daniels won the starting job, Georgia opted to air the ball out more with shots downfield, trying to take the top off defenses.

The surgery is nothing major for Jackson and should not keep him out of any portion of fall camp. In fact, it is a routine surgery that many players have throughout their football career.

