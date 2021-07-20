Kirby Smart Updates Kearis Jackson Offseason Surgery

Leading receiver from a season ago, Kearis Jackson, underwent offseason surgery to repair his knee. In an interview today at SEC Media, Coach Smart termed it as a "knee cleanup."

The junior out of Fort Valley, Georgia, is coming off a 2020 season where he racked up 36 receptions, which tied him with George Pickens for most receptions on the team, and 514 yards and three touchdowns. 2020 was Jackson's most productive year as a Bulldog, and he will look to build on it in 2021.

The majority of Jackson's production came in the first half of the season, with Stetson Bennett at quarterback. After Daniels won the starting job, Georgia opted to air the ball out more with shots downfield, trying to take the top off a defense.

The surgery is nothing major for Jackson and should not keep it out of any portion of fall camp; in fact, it is a routine surgery that many players have throughout their football career.

