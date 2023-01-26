A long list of former Georgia players has now begun the next chapter of their football career as they begin the transition of switching from the college level to the professional football league. Several players have already begun their preparation as the NFL draft approaches, and one of those players is cornerback Kelee Ringo.

It was released on social media earlier in the week that Ringo was back home training for the NFL with former NFL star defensive back Richard Sherman. Ringo and Sherman had prior history to this as he trained with the current NFL free agent back in the summer of 2020 along with several NFL wide receivers as well.

Ringo has also been training with Tracy Ford, the CEO of Ford Sports Performance, and reportedly clocked in an overly impressive top speed.

There's fast, and there is that. Certainly, a good way to get the attention of any and every NFL team looking for a new starting cornerback for the upcoming season.

With numbers like that floating around his name, one can only imagine what Ringo's 40-yard time will look like when the NFL combine rolls around. The combine is a great opportunity for prospects to show off some of their biggest strengths and speed is towards the top of the list when it comes to how organizations evaluate players.

Ringo was an exceptional cornerback for the Bulldogs during his two years as a starter. He racked up 76 total tackles, four interceptions and 15 pass deflections. His biggest moment at Georgia came during the 2021 national championship game against Alabama when he caught the game-winning interception in the closing minutes. He even took it all the way back for a touchdown. A poetic way to end a program's 41-year championship drought.

The former Georgia cornerback has been projected as a potential late first-round early second-round pick by several draft analysts. If he goes out and posts the best 40-yard time amongst all the players in his position group, his stock will rise a good bit.

