The NFL draft is roughly three months out, and there are a total of 13 Bulldogs that will be available for the draft and already started their draft preparation. Georgia had a record-breaking number of 15 players taken in last year's draft, and the 2023 class is looking very promising as well.

One of those seven players is defensive back Kelee Ringo who started on the Bulldogs' defense for the past two years. Ringo has been labeled as one of the top secondary prospects for the upcoming draft by many draft experts. Todd McShay listed Ringo as a top-25 pick in one of his early-round mock drafts.

As Ringo enters the final stage of preparation to become a professional football player, it appears that he has been taken under the wing of a former NFL star. And not just any player. One that many considered the top player at the position for quite some time during his playing days.

This is not the first time that Ringo and Sherman have worked together. Back during the summer of 2020, pictures were released of Ringo not only working with summer but several NFL wide receivers including DK Metcalf.

During his two seasons as a starter for Georgia, Ringo racked up 76 total tackles, four interceptions and 15 pass deflections. His biggest moment at Georgia came during the 2021 national championship game against Alabama when he caught the game-winning interception in the closing minutes. He even took it all the way back for a touchdown. A poetic way to end a program's 41-year championship drought.

Georgia has recently put names like Eric Stokes, Tyson Campbell and Lewis Cine into the NFL draft within the first two rounds at the defensive back position. Now Ringo looks to be the next in line to do so.

