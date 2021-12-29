Kirby Smart Adamant, Bennett Gives Georgia Best Chance to Win

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has been adamant about one thing for the last several months when talking to the media, Stetson Bennett is His Starting Quarterback.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has been adamant about one thing for the last several months when talking to the media...

Stetson Bennett gives his football team the best chance to win. Yet, in lew of the most recent performance from both Stetson Bennett and the offense in the SEC Championship game, many fans, and media members have probed Kirby Smart and his coaching staff for answers as to why. Why Stetson Bennett? And why hasn't there been a change?

Kirby Smart on how he and his coaching staff go about the in-game decision of a potential quarterback change.

It's hard to say I think it's all based on the situation in the game. The things you discussed prior to what's going on in the game, how his practice gone during the week in previous weeks, is certainly something that we talked about as a staff. But yeah, it's different than other positions when it comes to making that decision for your whole team. And certainly, that guy is the is the face and the leader of the team and gets the most reps. But it's something the offensive staff and ourselves we talked about a lot, but I'll be honest with you, I've been really confident in Stetson. I'm confident in Stetson now. I'm confident JT, and I thought coach Monken did a great job addressing some of that yesterday, and we've got confidence in all our quarterbacks.

To close the press conference, Kirby Smart faced one final quarterback-related question and he not only made it clear that Stetson Bennett is the starting quarterback at Georgia, but he thinks the discussion around it is rather sad.

Yeah, we play every game, independent of the previous and we do what we have to do to put the best players out there in a position to win the game. Every decision we make as coaches is to give our opportunity to give our team the best opportunity to win the game. We sit down as a staff and talk about and we had those talks throughout the year. And I think Stetsons played at a high level, done a really good job with our offense. He has not played perfect by no means. But he's played well. And it's it's a decision that we make as coaching staff. And for whatever reason, there's fans that may not agree with it, they may agree with it. Media may not agree with it may agree with it. Our team understands that we're going to give our team the best opportunity to win and we'd like Stetson does that. And that's not to knock on JT, that's the part that's so sad about this is that you guys want to ask us coaches questions, I want to answer them as honest as possible. But the hardest thing is every time you ask a question, you drive the comparison home, and really at the end of the day, they're both different quarterbacks, and they're both good in their own right. And I think we've got four quarterbacks capable of winning big here at University of Georgia and Stetsons our quarterback right now.

Kirby Smart has made it clear, for the final time, in his final press conference leading up to the Orange Bowl, Stetson Bennett is the quarterback for the University of Georgia.

