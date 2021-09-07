Smart Says Dominick Blaylock is Cleared, But There's More to Story

Georgia Football head coach Kirby Smart updated the injury status of Dominick Blaylock on Tuesday, saying he was cleared but he status is still to be determined.

Georgia's offense put up a messily three total points on Saturday night against Clemson. They had just 256 total yards of offense and struggled to drive the ball down field, with JT Daniels averaging just 6.3 yards per completion on 22 completions.

It wasn't the explosive natured offense that most had expected and that the program spoke about during the offseason.

A lot of that can be attributed to the elite-level defense lined up across from them in Clemson. They are certainly one of the best in the country in 2021. However, some of that blame can be dispersed to the lack of weapons on the outside at the wide receivers position due to injury.

One of those soon-to-be returning weapons, junior wide receiver Dominick Blaylock has battled through some pretty tough injuries. Though Kirby Smart said Tuesday that Blaylock is indeed cleared.

Smart actually inferred that it's Blaylock who is closer to returning to the lineup at the wide receiver position than his counterpart Kearis Jackson, but reiterated that it's a matter of feel and confidence in that knee like he mentioned on Monday during his press availability.

He went on to say that Blaylock's status is very similar to that of quarterback JT Daniels from a year ago. Just because a player is medically cleared does not mean they are fully confident in his return to full action.

