Kirby Smart Praises Jordan Davis

Day two of SEC Media saw Coach Kirby Smart of the University of Georgia, In his opening statement, Smart took time to praise the two players he brought with him to Hoover, Alabama.

When speaking about nose tackle Jordan Davis Smart noted that Davis is one of the "best interviews." The religion major and starting nose tackle is entering his senior season at the UGA, where he's spent the last three seasons as the starting nose tackle for Georgia shutting down the opposing run game.

Smart said that Davis is a "big man" who has weighed near and over 370 pounds and as low as 330 pounds, where Smart informed the media that the staff tries to keep the senior from Charlotte, North Carolina, around the 330-pound mark.

Jordan Davis is coming off a junior year where he started in seven of the games for Georgia, missing two games to injury. Davis's decision to return to Athens for 2021 was a big one as the Dawgs will have their anchor in the middle of the defense in the season opener against Clemson.

