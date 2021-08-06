Kirby Smart Updates Injury Status of Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

Georgia wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint was one of the several talented wide receivers that Georgia signed in the class of 2020 and just when it looked like he was primed to come on strong towards the end of his freshman campaign, he suffered a broken ankle in the 44 to 28 loss to the Florida Gators in Jacksonville, Florida.

Instead of being taken away in an ambulance to a hospital, Georgia opted to have Rosemy-Jacksaint remain at the stadium to watch the game on the sideline.

The Bulldogs medical staff was forced to wait until the swelling went down on the ankle to determine whether or not it would require surgery. After further examination, head coach Kirby Smart confirmed that the medical staff determined that surgery was necessary. The procedure ended Rosemy-Jacksaint’s 2020 season.

Rosemy-Jacksaint's freshman season concluded with just four receptions for 62 yards and one touchdown on the play he suffered the injury on against Florida.

He missed the spring portion of the offseason due to rehabbing the ankle but has been back at workouts for quite some time as videos surfaced of him making incredible one-handed grabs inside the Georgia football facility, and head coach Kirby Smart confirmed today that he is fully healthy, fully cleared and will be a full participant as fall camp begins Friday.

