Kirby Smart Updates Status of George Pickens

One of the biggest questions marks going into the 2021 season for Georgia is certainly the health and potential return of star wide receiver George Pickens.

Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart enters his 6th season as the head coach of the Georgia Bulldogs, and it starts with SEC Media Days in Hoover, Alabama.

One of the biggest question marks going into the 2021 season for the University of Georgia is certainly the health and potential return of star wide receiver George Pickens.

Pickens tore his ACL during spring practice back in March and underwent surgery and is now in the midst of the rehab process.

Smart addressed the injury and the rehab of Pickens during the media availability on Tuesday, stating that Pickens is making good progress in his rehab. According to Smart, Pickens has been doing straight line running and Smart is excited to see what Pickens can do this fall, but he's "still a ways a way"

He went on to commend head athletic trainer Ron Courson for his past successes with such an injury, recalling guys like Todd Gurley and Nick Chubb who have gone on to have successful NFL Careers following repairs done by Courson and his team.

You May Also Like

De'Nylon Morrissette Turning into 'Lead Dawg'

Pre-Camp Position Battle: Cornerback

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI