Kirby Smart Provides Update on Guard Battle, Kinda

The update is there is no update.

As Georgia entered fall camp, there was clearly two position — both left guard and right guard — that appeared to be a battleground area for this football team. And as they enter the finally week of preparation for the Oregon Ducks, Georgia doesn't exactly have an answer at either spot, according to Smart.

Smart seemed adamant it would remain that way throughout the season as well:

"No, I don't think we'll know till this week gets up. I mean, you're coming off a day where they didn't do anything and practiced Friday and Saturday with all of them sharing time with the ones I mean, that's not going to change all year. I know you guys want to make it that. And that's all you want to know is who's going to start, but there's a group of guys there between Devin (Willock), Jared (Wilson) Tate. (Ratledge) And (Xavier) Truss that all rolled through there, Micah (Morris) gets reps Dylan (Fairchild) gets reps, and Warren Erickson's reps some at guard. So it's not a matter of, okay, it's going to be these two guys. It's gonna be the guys that play the best and who practiced the best."

These are not problems of the poor for Georgia. This is a byproduct of too much talent, if anything. As we mentioned early in the week, this Georgia offensive line could be the strength of the offensive unit towards the end of the season.

Rotating offensive linemen is not something new for the University of Georgia under Kirby Smart. In fact, at their best, when Sam Pittman was recruiting seemingly nothing but five stars, Georgia was rotating quite a bit. Current NFL Players like Jamaree Salyer and Cade Mays spent the better part of their careers as swing players, rotating along the offensive line when need be.

How to Watch Oregon vs. Georgia

Game Day: Saturday, September 3rd, 2022.

Saturday, September 3rd, 2022. Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia) Live Stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

How to Listen

The Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network is readily available with Scott Howard on the call.

