Malik Herring Injured at Senior Bowl

Former Georgia defensive lineman Malik Herring was injured Thursday at practice for the Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala.
Georgia has a record number of seniors in attendance at this week's Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. And one of those former Bulldogs has been injured. 

According to sources, Malik Herring suffered what appears to be a knee injury during the 1-on-1 sessions at the Senior Bowl. Herring was seen on the sideline in a knee brace during Thursday's practice session. 

Herring was turning heads as a defensive tackle during the 1-on-1 drills this week. The former defensive end for Georgia has been asked to kick inside to allow NFL evaluators to judge whether or not he can make that transition on the NFL level, and by all accounts, he was passing those tests with flying colors. 

Herring played a major role on Georgia's defensive line for four straight seasons during his time at Georgia. In his junior and senior seasons in Athens, he was the primary guy at the defensive end spot and seldom left the lineup for the Bulldogs. 

We will keep you posted on Dawgs Daily at SI.com with further coverage of this year's Reese's Senior Bowl. 

