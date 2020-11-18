The Southeastern Conference has changed radically since its founding in 1932, with most of the change happening in the last 30 years.

Yet, there are still some relics of the old SEC from a time before divisions and rotating crossover games. One of those relics is the seldom-played Georgia-Mississippi State matchup.

Despite sharing conferences since 1896, Georgia and Mississippi State have played 24 times. The Bulldogs have a commanding 18-6 lead in the series, bolstered by a nine-game winning streak from 1975-2006.

The only time Georgia and Mississippi State ever resembled a rivalry was from 1966-1975 when the two Bulldogs played six times. Georgia claimed four of those meetings, but Mississippi State's win in 1974 helped it end an 11-year bowl drought.

After 1975, meetings became rare once again. Georgia and Mississippi State played home-and-home series games in 1982-83, 1988-89, 1996-97, 2005-06 and 2009-10. The game in 2017 was the first one-off in the series since 1956.

That 2017 meeting was also the most notable in series history. Mississippi State thumped No. 12 LSU the week before, propelling it to No. 17 in the ensuing AP poll. For the first time ever, Georgia and Mississippi State both entered a meeting ranked in the top 25.

The game failed to live up to the hype. Georgia's first offensive play of the night was a flea-flicker touchdown pass from quarterback Jake Fromm to wide receiver Terry Godwin. That play set the tone for Georgia's 31-3 victory.

