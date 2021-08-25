NFL Scout: Georgia to have "Multiple" Top Draft Picks

Jim Nagy, the executive director of the Reese's Senior Bowl, gave a glowing review of some of Georgia's top prospects for the NFL Draft.

Georgia is just over a week away from playing Clemson in the season opener for the 2021 season, meaning it gives another chance for the NFL to scout and evaluate all the draft-eligible prospects come the end of the 2021 season.

Following the conclusion to the college football season, one of the last chances for a select few of these prospects to show off in a game-like atmosphere is the Reese's Senior Bowl. The Senior Bowl takes place every January and showcases an "all-star" game for some of college football's best prospects.

So far into the process of selecting the participants, Georgia hosts a multitude of players on the watchlist for the 2022 edition of the Reese's Senior Bowl.

Adam Anderson

Channing Tindall

Chris Smith

Derion Kendrick

Devonte Wyatt

James Cook

Jamaree Salyer

Jordan Davis

Latavious Brini

Quay Walker

Some of those top prospects include Jordan Davis, Adam Anderson, and Derion Kendrick. Anderson and Davis both currently project as a potential day one or day two pick in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft.

This projection is something that Jim Nagy, the executive director for the Reese's Senior Bowl, gave the Dawgs a glowing projection for the multiple Georgia prospects.

This Georgia squad is loaded, folks. There will be multiple first round and Day 2 picks that were backups last year. Tape don’t lie.

Nagy is a former sixteen-year NFL scout and was a six-time participant in the Super Bowl, all of which is displayed in his bio on Twitter.

