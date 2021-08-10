LOOK: First Look at UGA's New Faces In Action

Thanks to the SID department in Athens has released several new photos of the newcomers in Athens, giving Georgia fans a glimpse.

The University of Georgia's football program is well in the swing of things, with fall camp now four days in. They've had their first bit of newsworthy items, with the leave of absence from special teams coordinator Scott Cochran, and they've had their first injury to a key starter with the injury news regarding center Warren Ericson.

Though that's not the only news in Athens these days.

There's plenty of hype and anticipation revolving around some of the new faces in action this fall for the Bulldogs, and thanks to the SID department, we get a glimpse of just how they are doing.

Photo by Tony Walsh

Former South Carolina head coach turned defensive analyst now turned special teams coordinator, for the time being, Will Muschamp has had quite the busy 12-month time period. The former Bulldog himself, Muschamp took the analyst position as a way to take some time away from an on-field role while staying close to his family that is heavily involved in the Georgia program. Now, he's thrust into a pivotal role for the time being.

Photo by Mackenzie Miles

Offensive lineman Jared Wilson is no stranger to the readers of Dawgs Daily here on SI.com. This is what we had to say of Wilson back in July when he arrived on campus.

Not many know the name, Jared Wilson. He was an unheralded recruit who did not enroll early and could not play in the spring game. That will change in a short time. We believe that he's a vastly overlooked prospect. The staff will try to refine him in the 2021 season, but he could be competing for snaps as soon as next season.

Photo by Mackenzie Miles

Defensive back Kamari Lassiter, like Wilson, did not enroll early this past spring, leaving him catching up with the likes of the rest of the cornerbacks competing for playing time this fall. The young corner from the state of Alabama has a promising future ahead of him at Georgia.

Photo by Tony Walsh

Cornerback Derion Kendrick, despite being in a transfer class that consists of Arik Gilbert and Tykee Smith, just might be the most important offseason addition made by this Georgia coaching staff. Considering the lack of depth and experience at such a pivotal position as corner, Kendrick solved plenty of question marks entering the season.

Photo by Mackenzie Miles

Logan Johnson chose to forgo college football scholarship opportunities elsewhere in order to accept a preferred walk-on offer from the University of Georgia.

A Bogart, Ga., native, Johnson dreamed of playing for one program growing up: Georgia. And this summer, that dream came to fruition as he enrolled and begins playing for head coach Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs.

