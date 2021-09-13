Georgia Opens as MASSIVE Favorite Against South Carolina

September 13, 2021
Georgia Opens as HUGE Favorites Against South Carolina

Georgia opened as a 29 point favorite a week ago heading into a matchup with UAB. This week, they open as even bigger favorites against South Carolina.
Author:
Publish date:

Georgia opened as 29.0 point favorites a week ago prior to their matchup with UAB. And due to questions at quarterback leading up to the game, that line moved all the way down to 22.5 before Georgia came out and walloped the Blazers 56 to 7. 

Now, on Monday prior to their matchup with the South Carolina Gamecocks, the Georgia Bulldogs have opened at 31.0 point favorites at home. It's a rather unprecedented point spread for a matchup between these two SEC Eastern foes. 

Georgia has dominated the series, winning 52 of the 73 meetings between the two schools. Though in 73 meetings, there have been just five 30 point victories, all coming from Georgia. 

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer was the tight ends coach for Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs just four seasons ago before taking the same job at Oklahoma and climbing his way up to the Assitant head coaching position in Norman, and this offseason taking the head coaching job at South Carolina after their removal of now Georgia's special teams coordinator Will Muschamp. 

These two teams are connected to say the least, those come Saturday, Vegas clearly doesn't think they will be close. 

Injury Report Heading into Week Three

Georgia Bulldogs Week Two Progress Report: Offense

